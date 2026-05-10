Nazi Symbol Painted onto Muslim Centre

A Nazi symbol was painted onto a town's Muslim centre, leading to condemnation and calls for justice from a councillor and the Muslim community. The incident has been seen as a symbol of hate and disrespect to the victims of war.

A Nazi symbol painted onto a town's Muslim centre was a symbol of hate, according to a councillor who condemned the incident as a 'gut punch' and called on those responsible to remove it themselves.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the West Mercia Police is investigating the incident, with comments also coming from the Shrewsbury Muslim Centre and the councillor Adam Fejfer. The councillor referred to the irony of a symbol associated with the horrors of war being displayed at the heart of a community, and described the incident as disrespectful to those who fought and died to protect our freedoms.

A second commentator expressed grief and disbelief at the incident, stating that our country's history is being forgotten and trashed





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Nazi Symbol Muslim Centre West Mercia Police Shrewsbury Muslim Centre Admiral Fejfer VE Day War Symbols Grieving Commentator Contempt For History

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