NBA Legend Jason Collins Dies of Brain Cancer at 47

Jason Collins, the NBAs first openly gay player who spent 13 years in the league, has passed away at the age of 47 from brain cancer. He had an exceptionally low survival rate for glioblastoma, a highly aggressive form of the disease. A trailblazer for inclusion and an NBA Cares Ambassador, Collins numbers among a select few in sports history.

Jason Collins , the NBA s first openly gay player who went on to become a pioneer for inclusion and an ambassador for the league, has died aged 47 of brain cancer, his family announced on Tuesday.

Collins spent 13 years as a player in the league for six different franchises. He revealed in 2013 that he was gay, an announcement that came toward the end of his playing career. Collins had been diagnosed with Stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, last year and has an extremely low survival rate. The family released a statement through the NBA, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers.

Last week, Collins received the inaugural Bill Walton Global Champion Award at the Green Sports Alliance Summit, with his twin brother accepted in his place due to his illness





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Jason Collins NBA First Openly Gay Player Died Of Brain Cancer Trailblazer For Inclusion NBA Cares Ambassador

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