Friends of Erin Benavides, linked to the Brent Barry cheating scandal, reject police suicide ruling. They suspect foul play due to her dangerous human trafficking prosecutions.

Friends of Erin Benavides are demanding a reinvestigation into her death, challenging the official police ruling that the 54-year-old former Texas prosecutor died by suicide. Although Port Aransas police and the Nueces County Medical Examiner determined on October 14 that Benavides took her own life with a firearm, her closest associates insist this conclusion ignores critical context regarding her career and recent life.

Challenging The Official Suicide Ruling

Erin Marie Benavides was found deceased in her newly built home in Port Aransas, located on the Texas Gulf Coast less than one mile from the sea. Her husband, Paul Benevides, 38, discovered her body at their new residence which the couple described as their happy place and planned retirement location. Despite the medical examiner's final determination, friends express deep shock that a woman so dedicated to her family and professional mission would end her own life.

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Benevides, a fellow lawyer whom Benavides married in 2022, was not present at the scene when the discovery was made. The couple had been preparing to relocate from San Antonio to the coastal community. Benavides maintained a quiet but high-profile existence in the Lone Star State, raising two sons from her previous marriage while building a formidable reputation in the legal system.

Connection To NBA Cheating Scandal History

Benavides previously gained national attention in 2010 due to her divorce from San Antonio Spurs player and current NBA commentator Brent Barry. That split occurred amid allegations that she had an emotional affair with Barry's teammate Tony Parker. Parker's marriage to actress Eva Longoria also dissolved shortly after the public revelation of the triangle, cementing the event as one of the most talked-about cheating scandals in NBA history.

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Following the media storm, Benavides stepped back from public life in San Antonio. She enrolled at St. Mary's University Law School to restart her career. Former friend Yolanda Valenzuela noted that Benavides sought to remain invisible to avoid negative attention after years of professional success. This period allowed her to focus entirely on her education and personal healing.

Dangerous Human Trafficking Prosecutions

After graduating in 2013, Benavides worked briefly in the San Antonio district attorney's office before joining the Comal County prosecution team in Central Texas. In Comal County, she specialized in cases involving underage girls who were sex trafficked, often by family members or parents. Her work brought her into direct conflict with organized crime networks and drug cartels.

Friends Andrea Sparks and Lisa Knapp argue that Benavides's fearless approach to prosecuting dangerous criminals makes a suicide ruling implausible. Sparks served as the governor's liaison for human trafficking and knew Benavides for a decade. She emphasized that Benavides handled cases involving shady cartel members and smugglers, roles that generated significant personal risk.

Kappr, a fellow Texas victim advocate, recalled that Benavides was one of the strongest women she knew. She stated that many people would not have taken the scary job of prosecuting very bad people. Knapp expressed disbelief at the suicide label, citing Benavides's dedication to helping victims that no one else wanted to assist. The friends believe her death may be linked to the vast number of dangerous individuals she put behind bars.

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Advocacy For Vulnerable Children And Families

Beyond her criminal cases, Benavides was deeply committed to social welfare initiatives. Before her divorce made headlines, she was working on a project to open a crisis nursery in San Antonio. This facility was designed to help mothers without support systems leave their infants safely during rough times without fear of losing custody to Child Protective Services.

As a child of adoption, Benavides had a lifelong passion for foster care and child welfare. She was honored with the US Congressional Award for Angels in Adoption in 2007. Valenzuela described Benavides as the voice for the voiceless, noting her laser focus on ensuring children's needs were met. Her compassion for children with no advocacy system was a defining characteristic of her life.

Current investigations are stalled by the official suicide determination. However, Benavides's supporters continue to voice concerns about potential foul play. They point to her recent relocation to a new home and her ongoing high-stakes legal battles as factors that contradict the narrative of sudden self-harm. The case remains a focal point for those who knew her dedication to justice and family.