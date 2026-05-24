NBC Journalist Sparks Controversy After Muted Response to White House Gunfire

A live report from the White House turned viral after reporter Julie Tsirkin exhibited a confusingly calm reaction while a gunman opened fire nearby.

A chaotic scene unfolded near the White House on a Saturday evening in Washington DC, leaving the public both shaken and amused by the reaction of a seasoned journalist.

Julie Tsirkin, a 28-year-old Capitol Hill correspondent for NBC News, was conducting a live broadcast on the White House lawn when the peace was shattered by a barrage of gunfire. According to reports, between 20 and 30 gunshots rang out near a Secret Service checkpoint, prompting an immediate lockdown of the presidential residence. While most individuals in the vicinity reacted with immediate terror, Tsirkin's response was markedly different.

As bullets flew, she appeared momentarily bewildered, turning toward the source of the noise with a confused expression and asking, 'What is that?

' The situation became further surreal when a man, believed to be her cameraman, suggested the sounds might simply be fireworks. This prompt led the reporter to actually take a step closer to the gunfire before officials began screaming for everyone to get out and seek cover. Only then did she dart toward the press briefing room, clutching an umbrella, while other journalists, such as ABC's Selena Wang, were seen ducking for cover almost instantly.

The subsequent viral spread of the clip has ignited a polarized debate across social media platforms, particularly on X. Many users were quick to criticize Tsirkin for what they perceived as a dangerous lack of situational awareness. One critic remarked that she possessed the survival instinct of a goldfish, while another compared her behavior to a character in a horror movie who wanders into danger with nothing but a flashlight.

The contrast between her muted reaction and the high-stakes environment of a shooting at the most secure residence in the United States led many to question her instincts during a crisis. However, not all reactions were negative. A significant portion of the internet embraced the absurdity of the moment, generating a wave of memes that depicted the reporter in various humorous contexts.

Tsirkin herself eventually leaned into the attention, poking fun at her own viral moment by referencing the hiatus of Saturday Night Live and thanking the internet for the memes while encouraging viewers to remain tuned for her actual reporting. The tragedy behind the viral clip involved a 21-year-old man identified as Nasire Best. Best had approached a Secret Service post and opened fire using a revolver he had retrieved from a bag.

The suspect, who was known to the protection agency and had a documented history of mental health struggles, reportedly believed he was the reincarnation of Jesus. Following a brief exchange of gunfire with the Secret Service Uniformed Division, Best was fatally shot by law enforcement. The shooting also resulted in a civilian casualty; an unnamed adult male bystander was struck by a bullet and required emergency surgery. Fortunately, authorities later confirmed that the bystander was in stable condition.

Inside the White House, President Donald Trump remained unharmed, as he was occupied in the Oval Office working on a critical Iran peace deal alongside aides Steven Cheung, Natalie Harp, and Margo Martin. Following the incident, the President took to Truth Social to comment on the attacker, noting that Best had a violent history and a disturbing obsession with the nation's most cherished structure





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

White House Shooting Julie Tsirkin Nasire Best Secret Service Viral News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Gunshots' heard outside White House as US-Iran peace deal enters final stagesThe White House is understood to be on lockdown following apparent gunshots heard nearby

Read more »

Suspect Killed at White House Security Checkpoint, Bystander Injured: Secret Service Returns FireA gunman was shot and killed by Secret Service agents after opening fire on a White House security checkpoint, injuring a bystander in the crossfire, but the president was unharmed.

Read more »

Person Who Approached White House Security Checkpoint Dies After 'Opening Fire'A person who approached a White House security checkpoint and 'opened fire at officers' has died after being shot by officers. The Secret Service confirmed the incident and stated that none of its officers were injured. Journalists based at the White House on Saturday heard multiple gunshots and were instructed to take shelter inside the press briefing room. President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time.

Read more »

White House shooting suspect identifiedThe gunman killed after opening fire near the White House has now been identified as a 21-year-old man who reportedly had a prior encounter with the Secret Service. See details.

Read more »