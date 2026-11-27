NBC cancels the 'Every Three Seconds' commercial following condemnation from Jewish groups and officials over its portrayal of US aid to Israel.

NBC announced on Thursday that it has permanently removed a contentious anti-Israel advertisement from its broadcast schedule following an intense wave of criticism that erupted after the spot aired during the network's Thanksgiving special. The thirty-second commercial, which contrasted the savings of an American child with the injuries of a Palestinian girl, was labeled antisemitic by prominent Jewish organizations and former government officials, prompting immediate intervention from the network's senior executives.

Commercial Content and Immediate Reaction

The advertisement, titled 'Every Three Seconds,' opened with footage of a young American girl performing household chores across different seasons to save four hundred dollars for a bicycle. The narrator stated that the girl spent over a year earning this money, a narrative that abruptly shifted to show a Palestinian girl standing on crutches with one leg missing amidst the rubble in Gaza. The spot concluded with the claim that the US government sends four hundred dollars of taxpayer money to Israel every three seconds to inflict such harm.

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Executive Response and Procedural Review

NBCUniversal confirmed that senior executives were unaware of the advertisement's content until it had already aired during Wednesday night's primetime programming. In response to the outcry, the network stated it would not rebroadcast the commercial and announced that its parent company would reassess its internal advertising approval procedures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Condemnation from Advocacy Groups

The Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project, a pro-Palestinian nonprofit, had funded and promoted the commercial on X, directing viewers to a website called No More For Israel. Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, issued a scathing critique of the network, stating that broadcasting an ad that demonizes the Jewish state is indefensible, particularly on the eve of a family holiday during a period of escalating antisemitism.

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Political Figures and Further Criticism

David Friedman, who served as the US ambassador to Israel during the Trump administration, condemned the ad as a carefully orchestrated lie designed to maximize hatred of Jews and Israel, urging viewers to boycott NBC. B'nai B'rith International also demanded answers from the network, accusing the advertisers of exploiting the suffering of a Palestinian child while ignoring the role of Hamas in the conflict and the defensive capabilities financed through American military assistance.

Context of Public Outcry and Next Steps

The backlash highlighted deep divisions regarding the portrayal of the conflict and the use of American taxpayer funds in media advertising. The incident has placed NBC in a difficult position as it navigates the complexities of news coverage and advertising standards during a time of heightened geopolitical tension. The network's decision to pull the ad marks a significant response to the demands for accountability from Jewish advocacy groups and political figures who argued that the narrative was one-sided and harmful.