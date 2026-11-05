NC Rep Virginia Foxx Faces Defeat After 21 Years

North Carolina Congresswoman Virginia Foxx trails by 99 votes in a tight election. The long-serving lawmaker faces potential loss after years of controversial public incidents.

Incumbent North Carolina Republican Representative Virginia Foxx is on the verge of losing her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives after more than two decades in office. The 83-year-old congresswoman for North Carolina's fifth district currently trails Democratic challenger Chuck Hubbard in a remarkably close race that has drawn national attention due to her controversial tenure.

Vote Count Remains Extremely Tight

Chuck Hubbard has secured 139,034 votes, representing 48.7 percent of the total, while Foxx has collected 138,935 votes, or 48.66 percent, according to NBC News. With more than 95 percent of the ballots in the district already counted, Foxx finds herself just 99 votes behind her opponent. Although a majority of counties in North Carolina's fifth congressional district voted for Foxx, Hubbard achieved a comfortable margin in Guilford County, which is the largest county in the district by a significant margin.

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Foxx Refuses to Concede Immediately

Foxx has not yet conceded the race, stating in an interview with the Daily Mail that the election has not been decided. She cited a past experience where she nearly lost a school board election due to a counting error that was later reversed. Foxx recounted how she was told she had lost on election night but received a call the next morning confirming that 100 votes had been misapplied to another candidate, securing her victory in that previous contest.

Controversial Letter to Child Draws Criticism

Foxx's potential defeat follows years of significant controversy, including a widely condemned incident earlier this year involving a young student. Emily Mango, 42, reported that Foxx wrote a hostile letter to her 10-year-old son, Christian Mango, in response to a school assignment about electric vehicle tax credits. Christian, a pupil at Canterbury School in Greensboro, mailed a persuasive essay to Foxx in April that cited facts and made good arguments without political bias.

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Foxx responded by accusing Christian of being indoctrinated by his teachers at the Episcopal day school. Mango criticized the response as disrespectful and unkind, noting that Foxx crossed a line by attacking both a child and his educators. The incident highlighted Foxx's history of engaging in contentious public exchanges and contributed to the negative sentiment surrounding her candidacy.

History of Disruptive Parliamentary Behavior

Beyond the letter incident, Foxx has a long record of controversial behavior on the House floor. In 2023, she was filmed shouting shut up to a journalist who was asking Speaker Mike Johnson about his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. The remark was made during a huddle where ABC reporter Rachel Scott was asking the question, and it was met with groans from the surrounding Republican lawmakers.

Her tenure, which began in 2005, has also been marked by votes against disaster relief measures. Foxx was one of only 11 congresspeople to vote against the $51 billion aid package for Hurricane Katrina victims in 2005. She also voted against aid measures for Hurricane Sandy in 2013, though she later voted for relief when her own district was hit by Hurricane Helene in 2024. Additionally, she was fined $5,000 in 2021 for evading metal detectors at the Capitol following the January 6 attack.

Future Legislative Decisions Remain Pending

The outcome of this election will determine whether Foxx continues her legislative career or retires after 21 years. If Hubbard wins the final count, the North Carolina district will see a new representative. Foxx also voted against multiple proposals to release the Jeffrey Epstein Files in 2025, adding another layer to her polarizing political record. The final certification of the vote count will confirm whether she retains her seat or makes way for the Democratic incumbent.