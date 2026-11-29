Hailey Brown faces charges in North Carolina for allegedly resisting arrest after flashing headlights to warn motorists of a police cruiser. Learn about the incident details and legal context surrounding this conflict.

Hailey Brown, a 31-year-old resident of Lowell, North Carolina, has filed a formal complaint following an aggressive arrest at her residence on November 19. The incident occurred early that morning around 2am when Brown spotted a Gaston County Police cruiser parked on the median with its lights off.

Details of the Early Morning Stop

Brown was returning home from work when she activated her headlights to signal other drivers about the stationary police vehicle. According to court records, Officer CL Jenkins attempted to initiate a traffic stop during this sequence. Brown stated she did not realize she was being pursued and did not stop immediately.

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Security camera footage captured Brown arriving at her driveway before the police vehicle appeared on the street behind her. The video did not show any active sirens during the initial approach. However, the footage shows the cruiser arriving at her home with sirens engaged as she unlocked her front door.

Physical Confrontation at Residence

Video evidence shows Officer Jenkins sprinting toward Brown as she attempted to enter her house. The officer grabbed her and dragged her outside despite her questions about whether she had committed an offense. Brown later described the encounter as a violent breach of her property.

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Another officer arrived on the scene to assist Jenkins in removing Brown from her home. Brown told WCNC that Jenkins acted with excessive force, comparing his approach to a linebacker tackling an opponent. She reported suffering bruises and physical harm during the altercation.

Charges and Legal Defenses

Brown was arrested on November 19 and charged with resisting a public officer, driving with an expired registration tag, driving with an expired inspection authorization, and failing to dim headlamps. She posted a $3,500 bond and was released from jail on the same day.

Legal experts note that flashing headlights to warn other motorists is considered free speech protected by the First Amendment. Federal Judge Henry E Autrey ruled on this matter in 2014. However, using high beams can still constitute a minor traffic violation that justifies a police stop in most jurisdictions.

Future Steps and Public Records Request

Brown is requesting the public release of full body and dashcam footage from Officer Jenkins. She believes the video will confirm she was never issued a lawful order to stop her vehicle. She stated she wants to show the complete events to the public to demonstrate the impropriety of the arrest.

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The Gaston County Police Department has been contacted for official comment regarding the incident. The case highlights tensions between driver signaling customs and police enforcement procedures in North Carolina.