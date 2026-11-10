NCA Pressure Mounts Over Alleged UK Kidnap Gang Involving Mehul Choksi

The National Crime Agency faces scrutiny for failing to investigate the alleged kidnapping of diamond tycoon Mehul Choksi in Antigua, with suspects based in the UK.

The National Crime Agency faces intensifying pressure to launch a full investigation into an alleged British-organized kidnapping plot targeting fugitive diamond tycoon Mehul Choksi in Antigua. Choksi claims he was abducted from his residence in the Caribbean nation as part of a covert operation designed to forcibly return him to India, where he faces massive financial fraud charges.

Choksi, who currently resides in Antigua after purchasing citizenship to avoid extradition, alleges that the abduction was executed through a sophisticated honey trap strategy. He asserts that the plan was orchestrated by high-profile individuals, including an Indian-born diplomat, and carried out by suspects currently living in the United Kingdom. This alleged conspiracy has drawn attention due to the diplomatic sensitivities involved and the lack of action from British law enforcement.

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Core Details of Alleged Abduction Plot

Mehul Choksi alleges that the kidnapping scheme began in Antigua, where he was lured to an apartment near his home by Barbara Jarabik, a London-based property consultant. According to court claims filed in Antigua and Barbuda, Jarabik acted as the primary agent in drawing Choksi into a trap. Once inside the apartment, Choksi claims he was tasered, bound to a wheelchair, and subsequently loaded onto a yacht.

The vessel, which had a berth specifically requested for a passenger requiring a wheelchair, set sail for Dominica on May 23, 2021. Choksi describes being transported to Dominica, a jurisdiction where he did not hold citizenship and was thus vulnerable to deportation. On board the yacht, he alleges that he was subjected to severe physical abuse, including being beaten and tortured by two Birmingham-based men: Gurjit Singh Bhandal and Gurmit Singh. These individuals were listed as crew or passengers on the vessel during the transit.

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Days after the abduction, an Indian delegation traveled to the region to facilitate Choksi's deportation to Delhi. Choksi was held in a cell in Dominica, where his legal team eventually located him in a battered and bruised condition. Whistleblowers alerted Choksi's lawyers, who then secured his release before the Indian authorities could complete the deportation process. Choksi argues that the lack of extradition treaties between Antigua and India had previously protected him, but the abduction was designed to bypass this protection by moving him to Dominica.

Stakeholder Positions and Diplomatic Tensions

Central to Choksi's allegations is Gurdip Bath, an Indian-born diplomat who holds citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis and has served as the St Kitts commercial attaché to the UK for 14 years. Bath, who owns an £8 million Mayfair mansion near the Ritz and has met with King Charles, is accused by Choksi of hatching the abduction plot. Bath has strongly denied any involvement in the alleged conspiracy. Choksi is currently suing the Antiguan police for their failure to investigate his abduction adequately, with a crucial hearing scheduled for the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

The National Crime Agency has not interviewed the suspects or the victim over five years after the alleged incident. Oliver Laurence, CEO of Periculum Security Group, the private intelligence firm retained by Choksi, has publicly criticized the lack of action. Laurence stated that he briefed the National Crime Agency on the kidnapping more than two years ago but noted that no investigative steps have been taken despite the presence of alleged suspects in the UK. He expressed concern that political considerations, particularly the risk of diplomatic fallout with New Delhi, may be influencing the inaction.

Evidence filed by Choksi's legal team includes flight manifests showing that Barbara Jarabik, Gurdip Bath, Gurjit Singh Bhandal, and Gurmit Singh were all present in Antigua at the time of the abduction. Passenger documents indicate that Singh and Singh Bhandal boarded the yacht that departed for Dominica on the day of the alleged kidnapping. However, the accused individuals insist that Choksi was not on board the vessel at that time. Flight records further show that hours after the yacht departed, Gurdip Bath and Barbara Jarabik were the only passengers on a private jet flying from Antigua to Dominica.

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Impact and Future Legal Proceedings

The case highlights significant challenges in cross-border law enforcement, particularly when diplomatic figures are implicated. Choksi, 67, remains a fugitive in India, where he is wanted over a £1.3 billion banking fraud involving the Punjab National Bank. He denies the allegations of collusion with bank employees to obtain fraudulent loans for his jewellery empire. The financial scam is considered the largest in India's history, and Choksi fled the country in March 2018 before charges were formally filed.

Oliver Laurence emphasized the gravity of the allegations, stating that it is incomprehensible that no action has been taken given the volume of evidence available. He warned that there may be links to senior political figures outside of the UK that should concern anyone who respects the rule of law. The situation has also prompted the launch of an investigative podcast by the Mail, titled Heists, Scams and Lies: The Billion Dollar Honey Trap, which details Choksi's exclusive account of the events.

As the legal battle continues in Antigua, questions remain about the UK's role in investigating alleged crimes committed by its residents against foreign nationals. The failure of the National Crime Agency to interview key figures has sparked debate over potential diplomatic pressures. Choksi's lawsuit against Antiguan authorities seeks accountability for the security failure that allowed the abduction to occur. The upcoming hearing in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court will be critical in determining whether the Antiguan government can be held liable for negligence.

The broader implications of this case extend beyond individual legal disputes, touching on issues of international extradition, citizenship buying, and the enforcement of criminal laws across borders. The alleged involvement of individuals with diplomatic ties adds a layer of complexity that complicates standard investigative procedures. For now, the suspects remain free in the UK, and the National Crime Agency has yet to provide a public explanation for its inaction. The case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by high-profile fugitives navigating complex international legal landscapes.