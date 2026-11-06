NCA Smuggling Case: How Two Iraqi Kurds Evaded Deportation for Ten Years

An NCA operation targeting a people-smuggling ring involving Iraqi Kurds turned into a decade-long legal battle. Taxpayers have spent over £1 million as the men avoid deportation despite being caught red-handed.

The National Crime Agency executed a decisive operation in Reading, intercepting two men carrying an Asda shopping bag filled with £16,000 in cash near Gillette Way. Authorities identified the pair as key figures in a people-smuggling ring that transported migrants into the UK via lorries destined for Dover. The immediate trigger for the arrest involved a transaction with a Romanian lorry driver who had just disembarked from a P&O ferry carrying four hidden migrants.

Despite the apparent success of the raid, the case evolved into a ten-year legal saga that has cost British taxpayers more than £1 million. The two men, identified only as G4 and G5 to protect their identities, have utilized extensive legal strategies to remain in Britain. High Court judge Mr Justice Jay described the proceedings as unprecedented, noting that the defendants have exploited every available legal avenue to prevent their removal from the country.

Also read The AI posting war is heating up: 'Please, leave me behind,' says artist who got into it with Epic CEO Tim Sweeney on X

Legal Maneuvers and Judicial Frustration

The National Crime Agency initially believed the arrest marked a significant victory in the war against smuggling gangs. However, prosecutors faced substantial hurdles due to complex legal challenges mounted by highly paid human rights lawyers. The Home Office reported that the men had lied to every public authority they encountered, yet they successfully applied for anonymity orders. This allowed them to evade public identification while their case moved through the Special Immigration Appeals Commission.

Mr Justice Jay, who chaired the recent Special Immigration Appeals Commission hearing, expressed incredulity at the situation. He stated that the men should have been incarcerated years ago given their criminal history and alleged ongoing activities. The judge branded the current legal charade as a mockery of a system designed to support genuine refugees, highlighting the disparity between the severity of the crimes and the freedom the defendants still enjoy.

Advertisement

Criminal History and Financial Discrepancies

The two men, Iraqi Kurds who entered Britain unlawfully in 2001, possess extensive criminal records that contradict their current status. One individual has convictions for car insurance fraud and benefits fraud, while his wife was also convicted of benefits fraud. The other man has been found guilty of evading duty on cigarettes and previously claimed to earn money through washing cars.

During the investigation, one of the gang leaders provided a frankly ridiculous explanation for possessing an additional £7,800 found in his jacket. He alleged he earned this sum by washing cars, a claim that judges dismissed as ludicrous. Another absurd defense involved a man who tried to flee, claiming he had not seen the lorry because he was desperately searching for a toilet and had screwed up his eyes in pain.

Operation Dahoon and International Scope

Operation Dahoon began in 2016 and involved a massive coordination effort. The investigation utilized 350 officers from the National Crime Agency, the North East Regional Special Operations Unit, and five police forces including Cleveland, Northumbria, Sussex, and the Metropolitan Police. International cooperation extended to law enforcement agencies in France, Belgium, and the Netherlands to track the smuggling networks.

Officers tracked the gang to camps in northern France, including the site known as the Jungle near Calais. Surveillance concluded that the operation had smuggled large numbers of migrants into Britain using lorries. Authorities suspect the men may still be active, sending proceeds back to Iraq. There are concerns that Isis terrorist group supporters could be among the migrants they facilitate entry for.

Advertisement

Path to Citizenship and Ongoing Appeals

Despite arriving illegally twenty-five years ago, the men were granted indefinite leave to remain under the Home Office Legacy Programme. This initiative was established to clear a backlog of asylum cases, eventually allowing the pair to become British citizens. Their asylum claims were initially rejected, but they leveraged the legacy system to secure legal status.

The most recent hearing in the Special Immigration Appeals Commission resulted in the rejection of their latest appeal. Thirteen publicly funded barristers, including four King's Counsel, appeared at this stage of the proceedings. The men are now appealing the ruling, continuing a legal battle that has kept them living freely with their families and seven children between them.