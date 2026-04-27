Neanderthals Were as Smart as Humans, New Study Suggests

A new study challenges the long-held belief that Neanderthals were less intelligent than humans, finding brain differences within modern human populations are larger than those between humans and Neanderthals. This suggests any cognitive gap was minimal and their extinction likely due to genetic factors.

For decades, the narrative surrounding Neanderthals has been one of a less sophisticated, even brutish, hominin species. This perception stemmed largely from differences in cranial morphology – specifically, their larger skull size coupled with assumptions about inferior cognitive abilities.

It was widely believed that these anatomical distinctions translated into poorer language skills, reduced mental capacity, and a limited memory, ultimately contributing to their extinction around 40,000 years ago. However, a groundbreaking new study challenges this long-held view, suggesting that Neanderthals were, in fact, intellectually on par with early modern humans.

Researchers at Indiana University have meticulously compared the brain anatomy of two distinct modern human populations – individuals of European descent in the US and ethnic Han Chinese individuals – and discovered surprisingly significant variations within our own species. These differences, measured using MRI data from 400 individuals, were found to be *larger* than those previously reported when comparing the brains of modern humans and Neanderthals.

This pivotal finding implies that any cognitive disparity between Neanderthals and Homo sapiens was likely minimal, and certainly not substantial enough to account for the Neanderthals’ disappearance. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal, directly addresses the enduring question of why Neanderthals no longer exist. Previous interpretations of archaeological and paleoneurological evidence often posited cognitive limitations as a primary factor in their demise.

The researchers argue that placing estimated Neanderthal brain differences within the context of modern human variation fundamentally undermines this conclusion. They emphasize that the cognitive abilities of Neanderthals were likely comparable to those of early modern humans, and any differences would have been subtle, potentially undetectable. This isn’t to say there were *no* differences, but rather that those differences were not necessarily indicative of a significant intellectual disadvantage.

Furthermore, the research team highlights the increasingly tenuous link between brain size and intelligence, even within modern human populations. Recent studies have shown that brain size is not a reliable predictor of cognitive capacity, adding another layer of complexity to the debate.

The researchers also point to evidence suggesting that the extinction of Neanderthals was more likely a result of genetic assimilation – a gradual replacement of Neanderthal genes by those of modern humans through interbreeding – rather than a simple case of intellectual inferiority. Neanderthals were a successful species for hundreds of thousands of years, demonstrating adaptability and resourcefulness through their widespread distribution, mastery of fire and cooking, and diverse foraging practices.

Adding further weight to the reassessment of Neanderthal capabilities, a separate study published in Plos One found 'no support' for the theory that modern humans possessed inherent advantages in areas such as weaponry, hunting strategies, or overall technological prowess. The prevailing explanation for Neanderthal extinction has often centered on the supposed 'superiority' of Homo sapiens in these domains, attributing their success to inventiveness, complex communication, efficient hunting techniques, and enhanced memory.

However, this recent research challenges those assumptions, concluding that there is no empirical evidence to support the notion of Neanderthal inferiority. In fact, archaeological evidence suggests frequent interactions and even interbreeding between Homo sapiens and Neanderthals, explaining the presence of Neanderthal genes in many modern human populations today. This interbreeding indicates a level of compatibility and communication, suggesting Neanderthals were capable of complex social interactions.

Scientists have even begun to reconstruct the lost language of Neanderthals, believing it would have been comprehensible, and even engageable with, by our Homo sapien ancestors. While physiological differences would have resulted in a distinct vocal quality, the underlying structure of their language likely shared commonalities with our own. This growing body of evidence paints a picture of Neanderthals not as primitive predecessors, but as intelligent, adaptable, and culturally sophisticated hominins who coexisted and interacted with early modern humans





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Neanderthals Intelligence Cognition Human Evolution Brain Anatomy Extinction Homo Sapiens Paleontology

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