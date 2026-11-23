Luis Ignacio Gutierrez, 43, is accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife Connie Gutierrez in Grand Island, Nebraska, 16 days after filing for divorce.

A Nebraska father, Luis Ignacio Gutierrez, 43, is accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife, Connie Gutierrez, 36, inside their family home in Grand Island on November 18. Prosecutors allege the killing happened just 16 days after Luis Ignacio Gutierrez filed for divorce on November 3, while the couple's 16-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son were downstairs.

Court records show the couple married in January 2023. According to the husband's attorney, the marriage was irretrievably broken and all efforts at reconciliation had wholly failed. The shooting occurred just over two weeks after that divorce filing, and it followed a dispute over which parent the children would live with.

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How the Alleged Shooting Unfolded at the Gutierrez Home

Luis Ignacio Gutierrez had asked the court for custody of both children as part of the divorce proceedings. A probable cause affidavit states that in the days before the shooting, he asked his 16-year-old daughter which parent she wanted to live with. He allegedly told her he wanted to beat her mother to that plan.

On the evening of November 18, the teenage daughter and her 15-year-old brother were in the basement when they heard their parents arguing upstairs. The house then fell silent. The 15-year-old son told investigators he heard a loud noise that sounded like a pallet of wood hitting concrete.

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When the boy looked toward the stairs, he allegedly saw his father standing at the top. Luis Ignacio Gutierrez then instructed his son to stay downstairs. Moments later, Grand Island police began receiving a series of frantic 911 calls from the property.

In one call, a woman could reportedly be heard in the background as Luis Ignacio Gutierrez yelled and cried, asking what he had just done. In a second call, he allegedly told dispatchers that he had just shot his wife.

Competing Accounts and Prior Police Contact

Officers arrived at the home shortly before 9:30 p.m. on November 18. Luis Ignacio Gutierrez walked out with his hands raised, one of them holding a phone. He told police that his wife needed an ambulance, and he allegedly urged officers to stop the children from going upstairs and seeing their mother.

Inside, officers found Connie Gutierrez sitting on the living room couch with an apparent gunshot wound to her head. A black handgun was lying on the coffee table in front of her, according to the affidavit. She was rushed to hospital but later died from her injuries.

Investigators were told by the couple's daughter that Luis Ignacio Gutierrez owned a black handgun, which he usually carried on his person or kept in his truck. A neighbor told investigators he had seen Gutierrez go to his vehicle and remove a backpack, and that Gutierrez had previously spoken to him about plans to divorce his wife.

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Police also questioned a man identified as Jose Ramirez, who said he knew Gutierrez. Ramirez allegedly told investigators he had been drinking with Gutierrez at two bars before the shooting, and he claimed Gutierrez had a black pistol with him that he sometimes carried. He also described marital problems between the couple.

Grand Island Police Division Chief Dean Elliott said officers had responded to the home several times before the shooting. He said those calls involved nothing physical in nature but reflected a pattern sometimes seen when parents are not getting along. No criminal charges were filed from those earlier contacts.

Charges, Bond, and the Next Court Date

Luis Ignacio Gutierrez has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, first-degree domestic assault, and two counts of child abuse, according to the criminal complaint. His bond was set at $10 million.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 22. Chief Dean Elliott said the investigation is still in its early stages, and that the autopsy will play an important role in determining the next steps in the case.