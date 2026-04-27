Nedra Talley Ross, Last Surviving Member of The Ronettes, Dies at 80

Nedra Talley Ross, the final surviving member of the legendary 1960s girl group The Ronettes, has passed away at 80. Known for hits like Be My Baby, her legacy as a music pioneer will live on.

Nedra Talley Ross , the last surviving member of the iconic 1960s girl group The Ronettes , passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday morning at the age of 80.

Her daughter, Nedra K. Ross, announced the news on Facebook, stating that her mother died at approximately 8:30 a.m. while surrounded by family.

'She was safe in her own bed at home with her family close, knowing she was loved,' Nedra wrote, adding that a Celebration of Life would be held in the future. Ross is survived by her four children from her 56-year marriage to Scott Ross, a former interviewer for The 700 Club, who passed away in 2023. The Ronettes, known for their distinctive sound and style, were a groundbreaking act in the music industry.

Alongside her cousins Estelle Bennett and Veronica 'Ronnie' Spector, Ross helped shape the group’s legacy, which included hits like Be My Baby, Walking in the Rain, and Baby, I Love You. The trio was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, marking a significant moment in their storied career. Ross outlived both Bennett, who died in 2009, and Spector, who passed away in 2022.

A spokesperson for the group shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, calling Ross 'a light to those who knew and loved her' and praising her contributions to music.

'Her voice, style, and spirit helped define a sound that would change music,' the statement read. 'Her contribution to the group's story and their defining influence will live forever. ' Despite the loss of its members, The Ronettes' music continues to resonate with audiences, garnering over 11.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Their impact on the music industry remains undeniable, and Ross's legacy as a pioneering artist will endure





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Nedra Talley Ross The Ronettes 1960S Music Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Veronica Spector

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