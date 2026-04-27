Nedra Talley Ross, Last Surviving Member of The Ronettes, Dies at 80

Nedra Talley Ross, the final surviving member of the iconic 1960s girl group The Ronettes, has passed away at 80. Known for hits like 'Be My Baby,' her legacy as a pioneering musician and her later life as a born-again Christian in real estate are celebrated.

Nedra Talley Ross , the final surviving member of the legendary 1960s girl group The Ronettes , passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday morning at the age of 80.

Her daughter, Nedra K. Ross, confirmed the news in a heartfelt Facebook post, stating, 'At approximately 8:30 this morning, our mother Nedra Talley Ross went home to be with the Lord. She was safe in her own bed at home with her family close, knowing she was loved. Thank you, Lord. There will be a Celebration of Life in the future, and I will post information when plans have been confirmed.

' Ross leaves behind four children from her 56-year marriage to Scott Ross, a former interviewer for The 700 Club, who passed away in 2023. Ross was the last remaining member of The Ronettes, a groundbreaking trio that included her cousins Estelle Bennett and Veronica 'Ronnie' Spector. Bennett passed away in 2009, and Spector died in 2022.

The group, known for their iconic hits like Be My Baby, Walking in the Rain, and Baby, I Love You, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, where Ross reunited with her cousins for the occasion. A spokesperson for the group shared a touching tribute on social media, saying, 'It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Nedra Talley Ross' passing. She was a light to those who knew and loved her.

As a founding member of The Ronettes, along with her beloved cousins Ronnie and Estelle, Nedra's voice, style, and spirit helped define a sound that would change music. Her contribution to the group's story and their defining influence will live forever. Rest peacefully, dear Nedra. Thanks for the magic.

' Despite her musical legacy, Ross spent her later years as a born-again Christian working in real estate in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The Ronettes' music continues to resonate with audiences, boasting 11.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Their timeless sound and Ross's contributions to the group's success will forever be remembered as a pivotal part of music history. The family has not yet announced details for her Celebration of Life, but updates will be shared as plans are finalized





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Nedra Talley Ross The Ronettes Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 1960S Music Veronica Spector

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Nedra Talley Ross, Last Surviving Member of The Ronettes, Dies at 80Nedra Talley Ross, the final surviving member of the legendary 1960s girl group The Ronettes, has passed away at 80. Known for hits like Be My Baby, her legacy as a music pioneer will live on.

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