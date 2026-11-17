RSPCA rescuers rehabilitate two severely neglected dogs, Star and Alfie, who were found in dire conditions. The pair have since been rehomed in Nottinghamshire and Chesterfield following extensive care.

Two dogs, identified as three-year-old terrier cross Star and five-year-old Shih Tzu cross Lhasa Apso Alfie, have successfully completed their journey from severe neglect to finding permanent, loving homes. The pair were originally discovered in dire conditions earlier this year, covered in filth and suffering from severe matting that obscured their physical state.

RSPCA Rescue and Initial Assessment

RSPCA rescuers located Star and Alfie in a state of extreme deprivation, noting that the animals appeared to have never experienced basic care such as being walked or feeling grass under their paws. Star, who is also believed to have been used for breeding and to have given birth to multiple litters, and Alfie were taken to the RSPCA's Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch animal centre in May for immediate intervention.

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Rehabilitation Process and Medical Care

Upon arrival at the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch, the dogs underwent a rigorous rehabilitation protocol that included extensive dematting, thorough cleaning, and comprehensive health checks. The facility's staff emphasized that 'lots of TLC' was essential to help the pair adjust to their new environment and begin the long road to recovery from their traumatic past.

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Adoption Outcomes and Owner Testimonials

Following their successful rehabilitation, Star and Alfie were rehomed with families who provided the stability and affection they previously lacked. Star was welcomed into a home in Nottinghamshire, where her owner described her as a 'perfect name for this little lady' who 'lights up the room.' Alfie joined an owner in Chesterfield, who reported that he is a 'super little boy who brings nothing but joy' to their household.

Visual Transformation and Future Appeal

The remarkable physical and emotional transformation of the dogs was documented when they returned to the centre for their 'after' photographs, capturing them as happy, healthy family members. The RSPCA's Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch, which operates as an independently funded organization, has subsequently launched its Safe This Winter fundraising appeal to support similar animal welfare efforts, covering costs for vet bills, medication, and daily running expenses.