Neighbor Attacks Gavin Newsom Over David Westerfield Death Sentence Commutation

Christina Buttons condemns Gavin Newsom's decision to commute David Westerfield's death sentence, citing the lasting trauma of Danielle van Dam's 2002 murder on her childhood.

Christina Buttons, a resident who lived mere doors from seven-year-old Danielle van Dam during her infamous abduction and murder, has launched a furious public attack on California Governor Gavin Newsom. This confrontation follows Newsom's announcement on November 5, 2026, that he used his constitutional clemency authority to commute the death sentences of all 548 inmates on the state's death row. The commutation specifically includes David Westerfield, the convicted killer of the young girl who lived in the same Sabre Springs neighborhood of San Diego.

Newsom Clemency Sparks Immediate Outrage

Newsom issued a letter explaining his rationale, stating that the imperfect legal system prevents the execution of prisoners without violating core values like justice and human decency. Buttons, however, rejected this justification entirely in an emotional social media post. She wrote that she had waited 24 years for Westerfield to be executed for the kidnapping and murder of her neighbor, expressing deep anger that Governor Newsom's actions likely made that outcome impossible.

Also read California Governor Commutes Death Row Sentences for All 548 Inmates

The 2002 Abduction and Forensic Evidence

Danielle was last seen on February 1, 2002, when her father put her to bed in their home in the upper-middle-class Sabre Springs neighborhood. Nearly a month later, her nude body was found dumped on a remote roadside, too decomposed to determine the cause of death or confirm sexual assault. Suspicion quickly turned to 50-year-old neighbor David Westerfield, who had driven away in his motorhome on the morning of her disappearance.

Investigators discovered Danielle's blood inside the motorhome and on Westerfield's clothing, alongside an abundance of incriminating forensic evidence. This included her hair found in his bedroom and fingerprints found inside the vehicle. Westerfield was subsequently convicted of her kidnapping and murder and was originally sentenced to death, a punishment that now faces reversal under the new executive order.

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Lasting Psychological Trauma for a Witness

Buttons, who was just 13 years old at the time of the crime, described the profound and lasting impact the murder had on her own mental health. She stated that the event was a major contributor to her mental health decline during adolescence, leading to insomnia and compulsive checking of locks for 20 days following Danielle's disappearance. The traumatizing information that emerged during the trial left her unable to stop thinking about what the seven-year-old endured during the three days she was held captive.

Despite the inability of investigators to establish precisely how Danielle died, the neighborhood feared the worst, noting that Westerfield was also convicted of possessing child sexual abuse material found on his computer. The community was further devastated by the revelation that Danielle's mother and friends had been at the same bar as Westerfield on the night of the disappearance, highlighting how closely the killer had tracked the victim's movements before taking her.