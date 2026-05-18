The story revolves around a pensioner named Jane Higgins, who received complaints from her neighbor, Robert Fair, about the planter she installed to protect it from cats and litter. Despite Jane's claims of not having any ill intent and using the planter for gardening purposes, Fair continued to complain. After several months of disputes, Fair made an offensive statement to Craig Newton-Higgins, which led to a fine and Fair's relocation. Additionally, Craig Newton-Higgins felt relieved once Fair moved out, as it led to his mother's improved attitude and well-being.

A PENSIONER was accused of invading her neighbor's privacy by spending too much time tending to her planter, leading to a bitter feud. The neighbor, Robert Fair , complained about the planter and alleged that it caused disruption to street parking and became a hotspot for cats.

However, after several months of disputes, Fair was fined for shouting a homophobic slur at Jane's son, Craig Newton-Higgins. The planter was deemed not harmful to the appearance of the house or the Aberlady Conservation Area in a planning decision. Fair's abusive comment towards Craig Newton-Higgins has resulted in a fine and the relocation of Fair to a new home. Craig, Craig's son, reported the incident to the Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to the charges.

Feeling relieved, Craig said his mother was back to being her old self, and he noticed a positive change in her since Fair's departure. However, Craig expressed disappointment in Robert Fair's behavior





TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Robert Fair Neighbor's Complaint Planters And Cats Planters Wild Implications On Privacy CCTV Cameras Judgment Of Aberlady Conservation Area Planning Consent Homophobic Slur Aggrieved Behavior Sexual Orientation Offense

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