Neighbour Dispute Over Early Morning Alarms Leads to Job Scare for Deep Sleeper

A Reddit user faced a difficult situation after a neighbour complained about their loud, early morning alarms. Attempts to resolve the issue by lowering the volume led to oversleeping and a near-job loss, sparking a discussion about solutions for heavy sleepers.

The daily struggle of waking up is a universal experience, but for some, it's a particularly challenging battle. One individual recently shared their predicament on Reddit 's 'ApartmentLiving' forum after receiving a complaint from a neighbour regarding their excessively loud and early morning alarms.

The neighbour noted being disturbed between 4:30 am and 6:00 am for several weeks, requesting a reduction in volume. However, attempting to be considerate proved disastrous for the sleep-deprived individual. Lowering the alarm volume resulted in oversleeping, leading to a three-hour tardiness for work and a near-job loss. The original poster (OP) detailed their situation, expressing feeling like a 'b****' for causing disturbance but also highlighting the necessity of a robust alarm system to ensure they wake up.

They explained that a previous instance of oversleeping, before increasing the alarm volume, resulted in a lost workday after their manager had already secured coverage. To combat this, they resorted to using an Amazon Echo at maximum volume, believing the device's proximity to the neighbour's bedroom wall exacerbated the issue.

Adding to the complexity, the OP disclosed being a deep sleeper with sleep apnoea, requiring a CPAP machine which itself can generate noise, further hindering their ability to hear traditional alarms. The situation created a genuine dilemma: respecting their neighbour's peace versus maintaining employment. The OP articulated their distress, stating a desire to avoid disturbing others while simultaneously fearing job termination if they were to oversleep again, confessing they 'genuinely want to cry' and feeling 'awful'.

The Reddit community responded with an outpouring of sympathy and a wealth of suggestions. Many users shared similar experiences with being heavy sleepers and offered practical solutions. Several commenters recommended exploring alarm systems designed for individuals with hearing impairments, focusing on physical sensations rather than auditory signals. Suggestions included vibrating bed pads that shake the entire mattress, providing a more forceful wake-up call.

Others highlighted the effectiveness of wearable technology, such as Fitbit and Apple watches, utilizing vibration alerts on the wrist as a less disruptive alternative to loud alarms. One user shared their experience with a Fitbit, while another praised the reliability of their Apple Watch's vibration feature.

However, the OP clarified that even the Apple Watch's vibration proved insufficient, and they already utilize automated lights that turn on at 4:15 am in an attempt to rouse themselves. The conversation underscored the challenges faced by deep sleepers and the delicate balance between personal needs and neighbourly consideration. The situation highlights the need for innovative and personalized wake-up solutions that cater to individual sleep patterns and sensitivities, while also respecting the peace of those nearby.

The user is now left to consider a range of options, hoping to find a solution that allows them to wake up reliably without causing further disturbance





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