Neighbourhood Turf War Over Garden Office Pod on Disputed Boundary Land

A couple locked in a three-year dispute with neighbours and a developer after a boundary fence error allegedly gifted 17.7sqm of their garden to adjacent property owners, who then built an office pod on the land.

A property dispute has erupted in Orleton, Herefordshire , between neighbours over a garden office pod built on a strip of land at the centre of a boundary error.

Justin and Julia Leech claim that after purchasing their £600,000 newbuild home from Shropshire Homes in November 2023, they discovered their garden was 1.8 metres shorter than the plans indicated due to a fence being erected at the wrong angle, creating a distinctive dog-leg in the boundary line. This mistake, they argue, resulted in approximately 17.7 square metres of their land being inadvertently incorporated into their neighbours' garden.

Shortly after the Lees moved in, their neighbours, Craig and Nichola Fleetwood, constructed a garden office pod on this disputed strip of land. The couple have been engaged in a protracted battle with both their neighbours and the developer, Shropshire Homes, for nearly three years to resolve the issue, but to no avail.

The situation has become so fraught that the Lees, parents to two young children, are now considering dismantling the incorrectly placed fence themselves to force the matter into court. Justin Leech, a 51-year-old civil servant, described the ordeal as turning their dream home into a worst nightmare, stating it is blindingly obvious the fence is in the wrong place and that all their other neighbours agree the land is rightfully theirs.

His wife, Julia, who runs a small business, says the daily sight of the fence and the office pod is a constant, painful reminder of their denied rights. They accuse the Fleetwoods of deliberately stalling, hoping to benefit from adverse possession laws, which could see the land automatically transfer to them after ten years of uninterrupted use.

Shropshire Homes admitted the fence was installed incorrectly but argued they had settled their legal responsibilities by reducing the house price by £10,000 and promising to provide evidence to the Land Registry of the original boundary. The developer's managing director, Richard Shackleton, stated the Lees have no legal right over the disputed land and emphasised they have a legal obligation to maintain the current fence, warning against any attempt to remove it.

The Fleetwoods have been approached for comment but have not yet responded. The core of the conflict rests on a simple but significant surveying error, the emotional and financial toll on the Lees, the developer's attempted remedy via a price reduction, the neighbours' silent occupation of the land, and the looming threat of adverse possession, all culminating in a potential court battle over a modest but symbolically crucial slice of garden.

The Lees' desperation has pushed them to contemplate radical action to break the deadlock, highlighting the profound personal impact of what began as a technical boundary mistake





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Boundary Dispute Garden Office Pod Adverse Possession Shropshire Homes Newbuild Home Property Survey Fence Disagreement Land Registry Herefordshire Neighbour Conflict

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