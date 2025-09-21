Neighbours Star Stefan Dennis Reveals Finale Spoiler and Expresses Frustration Over Cancellation

Stefan Dennis, the iconic Paul Robinson from Neighbours, has revealed that he will say the final line in the show's upcoming finale. Dennis, a member of the original cast, expressed his confusion over the cancellation despite its success. He also voiced his disappointment over how it has overshadowed the 40th-anniversary celebrations. The show's final episodes are scheduled to air at the end of 2025.

Stefan Dennis , the iconic Paul Robinson from the long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours , has revealed a major spoiler regarding the show's upcoming finale. Dennis, a member of the original cast since its debut in 1985, shared the news during an appearance on the UK chat show Loose Women. He disclosed that his character, Paul Robinson , will deliver the final line in the series, marking a significant moment for the actor and the show's history.

Dennis expressed his appreciation for the honour, noting that he is the only current cast member who appeared in the very first episode. He acknowledged the tribute paid to him by the executive producer, Jason, who apparently deemed it fitting for Dennis to utter the last words. Beyond the spoiler, Dennis voiced his confusion over the cancellation of the show, stating that it was performing well globally. He and the rest of the cast were surprised by the decision to axe the program. \Dennis has previously expressed his disappointment over the show's premature end, particularly in relation to the 40th-anniversary celebrations. He believes that the show's cancellation has cast a shadow over this milestone, making it less celebratory. In March, he stated that the show's demise had made the anniversary celebrations feel 'wishy-washy'. He also criticized Amazon for pulling the show from Prime Video despite its continued success in the UK market. Dennis clarified that Amazon was merely a distributor and not the producer of the show, highlighting the complexities of the broadcasting landscape. He added that free-to-air television is struggling to adapt to the changing media landscape, and suggested that the industry needs to embrace new ways of content delivery. This comes as the show is on its way out for the second time. \The show's initial cancellation in 2022, prompted by Channel 5 pulling out of its funding arrangement, led to a final episode that brought back a host of former stars, including Margot Robbie, Jason Donovan, and Kylie Minogue. The 2022 finale was a huge success, with nearly 3 million UK viewers tuning in. The episode's success eventually led to the show's revival under a revamped production, with new episodes premiering on Amazon in September 2023. The final episodes will air at the end of 2025, leaving fans to bid farewell to Ramsay Street for a second time. The final episode saw a host of famous faces return including Margot Robbie, Jason Donovan, Kylie Minogue and Guy Pearce. The 2022 finale proved to be a huge hit as a peak of almost 3million UK viewers tuned in to watch lovebirds Scott (Jason) and Charlene (Kylie) back in Erinsborough. In Australia, the episode, which was aired on Channel 10 and 10 Peach, drew 873,000 metro viewers across both stations, largely thanks to the cast of returning favourites. And mere months after its ratings success, it was confirmed that Amazon Freevee had given the show another lease of life and brought it back under a revamped production. The newly-rebooted Neighbours premiered on Amazon in September 2023, but just less than two years on, it will be leaving screens for good





