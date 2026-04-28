Neil Patrick Harris and Family Shine on Broadway Red Carpet for The Lost Boys Premiere

Neil Patrick Harris, his husband David Burtka, and their twins Gideon and Harper made a stylish appearance at the Broadway opening of The Lost Boys. The family discussed their parenting journey, with their kids' friends calling them the 'coolest parents.'

Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka made a rare family appearance on the red carpet at the Broadway opening night of The Lost Boys , a musical adaptation of the 1980s vampire film.

The How I Met Your Mother star, 52, was joined by his American actor husband, 50, and their 15-year-old twins, Gideon and Harper, at the Palace Theatre in New York City. The family coordinated their outfits in an edgy black and red theme, with Neil sporting a red blazer over a black T-shirt and jeans, while David opted for an all-black ensemble with a red tie.

Gideon wore a black suit with a red and black checked shirt, and Harper donned a red mini dress layered with a black see-through top and a furry black coat. The couple, who have been married since 2014, proudly posed with their twins, showcasing their close-knit family bond. Nearly two years ago, Neil and David shared their thoughts on fatherhood, revealing that their teenage children's friends consider them the 'coolest parents of the friend group.

' In an interview with People in 2024, Neil described their 13-year-old twins as surprisingly mature, given their upbringing in Manhattan. He praised their ability to navigate the world with confidence and a strong sense of self, attributing this to the values he and David have instilled in them.

'They're crushing it,' he said, expressing pride in their children's growth. The actor also mentioned that their home isn't yet the 'hangout spot' they envisioned, as their kids are focused on their rigorous schoolwork.

'They come home and do homework. It's wild,' he admitted, though he hopes for more social activities in the future. Neil and David welcomed their twins via surrogate in 2010 and tied the knot in 2014. During the interview, David proudly shared that their kids' friends often compliment them on being the coolest parents.

Neil humorously downplayed the idea of a competition but appreciated the sentiment, noting that open communication with their children is key.

'The more access you give them to yourself, the more access they'll give to you,' David added. The couple's approach to parenting emphasizes trust and mutual respect, fostering a strong relationship with their teenagers as they navigate adolescence. Their appearance at The Lost Boys premiere underscored their shared passion for the arts and their commitment to supporting each other as a family





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Neil Patrick Harris David Burtka Broadway The Lost Boys Parenting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tori Spelling Steps Out Following Ex-Boyfriend Patrick Muldoon's DeathTori Spelling was seen on a night out with a friend days after the passing of her former boyfriend, Patrick Muldoon, sharing a heartfelt tribute to the late actor on social media.

Read more »

Tori Spelling Steps Out Following Ex-Boyfriend Patrick Muldoon's DeathTori Spelling was seen on a night out with a friend days after the death of her former boyfriend, Patrick Muldoon, sharing a heartfelt tribute to the late actor on social media.

Read more »

Chris Wakelin speaks out on foul controversy during Neil Robertson defeatChris Wakelin is still not sure he fouled after a controversial call during defeat to Neil Robertson, but accepts the decision and admits he did not deserve to win.

Read more »

Neil Robertson calls for Ronnie O'Sullivan chalk ban: 'It's not really fair'Chalk controversy has descended upon the Crucible, as Neil Robertson calls for a ban on the brand used by Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Read more »

2026 World Snooker Championship: Neil Robertson calls for ban on Ronnie O'Sullivan's Triangle ChalkFormer world champion Neil Robertson calls for a controversial chalk used by Ronnie O'Sullivan to be banned, saying most other players 'hate it' and that it 'makes an absolute mess of the table'.

Read more »

2026 World Snooker Championship: Neil Robertson calls for ban on Ronnie O'Sullivan's Triangle ChalkFormer world champion Neil Robertson calls for a controversial chalk used by Ronnie O'Sullivan to be banned, saying most other players 'hate it' and that it 'makes an absolute mess of the table'.

Read more »