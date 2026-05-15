NEJM Study: Andes Virus Transmission from Rodents to People through Close Human Contact

A study published in The New England Journal of Medicine analyzed clinical and sociodemographic data linked to a significant outbreak of Andes virus hantavirus pulmonary syndrome in Epuyén, Argentina, between late 2018 and early 2019. The findings are newly relevant following the recent MV Hondius cruise ship cluster, in which the WHO reported 11 hantavirus cases, including three deaths, with current evidence suggesting onboard human-to-human transmission of ANDV.

A landmark NEJM outbreak study reveals how Andes virus can move from rodents to people and then through close human contact, offering urgent context for the MV Hondius cruise ship cluster now under WHO investigation.

The study combines next-generation sequencing technologies and stochastic modeling to identify the specific viral strain and epidemiological route that allowed the outbreak to infect 34 individuals and claim 11 lives. Transmission risk was associated with higher viral titers and markers of liver injury or impaired hepatic function, rather than viral adaptation, suggesting that social contact patterns and host clinical factors appeared to have greater influence than viral genetic change in person-to-person spread in this typically zoonotic pathogen





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Andes Virus Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome Rodents Human-To-Human Transmission Social Gatherings Super-Spreaders Viral Adaptation Host Clinical Factors Next-Generation Sequencing Stochastic Modeling Reproductive Number (R)

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