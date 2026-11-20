Nelio Gouveia sentenced to 22 years for killing Jennifer Symonds in Henley-on-Thames. Details on the attack, sentencing, and victim impact at Oxford Crown Court.

Nelio Gouveia, a 45-year-old kitchen porter, has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 22 years and six months for the brutal murder of Jennifer Symonds, a 44-year-old Microsoft executive, in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire. The sentencing took place at Oxford Crown Court on Friday afternoon, concluding a high-profile investigation into the death of the victim, who was found in the River Thames on March 6.

The Fatal Attack at Phyllis Court Club

Jennifer Symonds, who was described by her family as a selfless member of the local community, was killed while Gouveia was serving a suspended prison sentence for a previous violent offense. The incident occurred near the grounds of Phyllis Court, a private members' club located at the finish line of the Henley Royal Regatta, where Gouveia was employed as a kitchen porter. Her body was discovered by Thames Valley Police at 7:50 am on March 6 in the water adjacent to the club.

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Investigation revealed that Gouveia and Symonds had agreed to meet in Henley on March 5 following discussions about smoking cannabis and drinking alcohol. The pair spent the evening visiting pubs and consuming alcohol, cannabis, and cocaine. A fellow employee at the club reported that Gouveia had previously made disturbing comments about women, stating that if they were annoying, one simply had to hit them.

After their night out, the two returned to Gouveia's room at the private members' club. A staff member heard a man shouting, "I love you, I love you, I love you," at approximately 1:30 am, followed by a woman screaming and appearing deeply upset. Following this disturbance, Gouveia left the pavilion, visited a pornographic website, and retrieved a metal weights bar from his room, concealing it in his trousers before returning to find Symonds waiting on the riverside stairs.

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Brutal Assault and Drowning in the River

Gouveia approached Symonds and struck her over the head three or four times with the metal weights bar. The attack caused both individuals to fall against a moored boat before tumbling into the River Thames. Prosecutor Neil Moore stated that Gouveia made a deliberate effort to drown his victim, using his hands to submerge her head and his feet to keep her down while his hands were on the river bank. The drowning process lasted approximately 12 minutes.

Despite Symonds fighting desperately to cling to life, Gouveia was determined to ensure she did not survive. The prosecutor noted that Gouveia was not going to leave the jetty until he was certain she was dead. When police located her body, she had been stripped of the top half of her clothing. Gouveia, who frequently searched for escorts and pornography online, was arrested on the same day her body was found.

Court Proceedings and Judicial Sentencing

Gouveia pleaded guilty to murder at Oxford Crown Court on October 29 and was remanded into custody pending sentencing. The court heard that the murder was captured on CCTV footage, which was not displayed due to its deeply disturbing nature. Mr Justice Jay, the presiding judge, described the footage as upsetting and noted that the attack involved a completely unannounced assault from behind to the head with a weapon, similar to Gouveia's previous conviction involving a wine bottle.

In his sentencing remarks, Mr Justice Jay concluded that Gouveia's actions stemmed from a propensity for violence towards women, fueled on this occasion by excessive drug and alcohol use. The judge highlighted that Gouveia was driven by an appetite for violent pornography and the specific websites he visited that night. He characterized the murder as an exercise of power and a desire to dominate, with the removal of Symonds's clothing serving as an additional act of humiliation and degradation.

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While prosecutors suggested the motivation may have been Symonds rejecting a sexual advance from Gouveia, the judge noted this theory was not established to the criminal standard. Instead, the focus remained on Gouveia's violent history and his current state of intoxication. The court heard that Gouveia was acting under the influence of drugs and alcohol, which exacerbated his aggressive behavior during the fatal encounter.

Victim Legacy and Community Impact

Jennifer Symonds was born in Zambia, where her parents were working, and moved to the United Kingdom at the age of three. She studied at the University of Gloucestershire and went on to work for Microsoft before being made redundant the previous year. The court heard tributes from her family, who described her as a much-loved daughter, sister, and aunt with close ties to her community.

Her family emphasized her warmth, generosity, and determination in their statements to the court. The tragedy has had a profound impact on the local area, with Thames Valley Police conducting an extensive search of the River Thames in South Oxfordshire in the days following the incident. The case highlights the devastating consequences of domestic violence and the impact of substance abuse on human behavior, as detailed in the court's comprehensive findings.