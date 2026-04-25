Nelly Korda Dominates Chevron Championship, Sets New 36-Hole Record

Nelly Korda extends her lead to six strokes at the Chevron Championship with a record-breaking performance, putting her in a strong position to win her third major title. Jeeno Thitikul and Mimi Rhodes miss the cut, while Charlie Hull and Lottie Woad advance to the weekend rounds.

Nelly Korda is firmly positioned to claim her third major championship title after establishing a new 36-hole scoring record at the Chevron Championship . Her exceptional performance has resulted in a commanding six-stroke lead as the tournament heads into the weekend rounds at Memorial Park in Houston.

Korda’s consistent and impressive play has been the hallmark of her campaign so far, highlighted by back-to-back rounds of 65, bringing her total score to 14 under par. This remarkable achievement sets her apart from the rest of the field, with no other player managing to break 67 in the first two days of competition.

The world number two demonstrated her composure and skill by securing birdies on her final two holes, further solidifying her position at the top of the leaderboard. Remarkably, Korda has only recorded a single bogey throughout her opening two rounds, showcasing her precision and control. The Chevron Championship leaderboard reveals a significant gap between Korda and her closest competitors. Patty Tavatanakit currently occupies second place at eight under par, six strokes behind the leader.

A group consisting of Ina Yoon, Ryan O'Toole, and the promising amateur Farah O'Keefe share third place, one stroke further back at seven under par. The tournament has already seen some notable eliminations, including a surprising miss of the cut by world number one Jeeno Thitikul. Following an opening round of 74, Thitikul struggled in the second round, carding a 73 and finishing at three over par.

LPGA rookie Mimi Rhodes, who initially showed promise with an opening 69, also failed to make the cut after a challenging final five holes resulted in a 78, bringing her total to six over par. However, there is still hope for English golfers, with Charlie Hull and Lottie Woad successfully navigating the cut, finishing at two under and one over respectively after their Friday rounds of 70 and 72.

The competition remains fierce, and the weekend promises exciting golf as players battle for the coveted Chevron Championship title. Korda’s ability to maintain her focus and composure will be crucial as she aims to convert her substantial lead into victory. Korda herself expressed confidence in her game and emphasized the importance of a positive mindset. She stated, 'I'm comfortable with my game.

I think where I'm the most comfortable is definitely with my mindset of knowing when I mess up I'll figure it out.

' This reflects a mature approach to the game, acknowledging that mistakes are inevitable but believing in her ability to overcome them. She contrasted this with the pressure some players feel to constantly perform at the highest level, which can lead to tension and a fear of making errors. Korda’s ability to embrace challenges and maintain a solution-oriented mindset is a key factor in her success.

The upcoming third round, scheduled to begin on Saturday at 7pm on Sky Sports Golf, will be a critical test of Korda’s resilience and ability to maintain her lead under pressure. Fans can also stream the tournament live with no contract through various platforms. The Chevron Championship continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling competition and the emergence of exceptional talent like Nelly Korda, who is poised to make history with a potential third major title





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