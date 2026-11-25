Unbeaten boxer Nelson Hysa plans to defeat Agit Kabayel for the WBC belt and eventually challenge Tyson Fury, who he considers the division's best fighter.

Nelson Hysa is preparing to challenge Agit Kabayel for the WBC heavyweight world championship this Saturday in Dusseldorf. The 25-fight undefeated boxer has set his sights on the global title, with the ultimate goal of facing his favorite fighter, Tyson Fury. Hysa believes he can secure an early victory, predicting a win before the 12th round concludes.

Strategy For The WBC Title Fight

Hysa spoke about his ambitions while attending the Las Vegas Grand Prix, outlining a clear strategic plan for the upcoming bout. He emphasized that his team is working diligently to optimize their approach and execute their game plan effectively. The hard-punching boxer is confident in his ability to upset the popular German contender, Agit Kabayel, who holds the current belt.

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The vision extends beyond just capturing the WBC title. Hysa views this fight as a critical stepping stone toward a unification match with Tyson Fury. He described Fury as his number one favorite boxer, admiring his style and overall performance in the ring. Hysa is eager to prove himself on the biggest stages to earn that potential matchup.

Ranking Of Current Heavyweight Champions

Despite the vacancy created by Oleksandr Usyk, Hysa does not view Kabayel as the top contender in the division. He explicitly ranked Filip Hrgovic as the number one among current titleholders. Hysa also listed Daniel Dubois as a top threat, but placed Tyson Fury in a special category above the rest.

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Hysa cited Hrgovic's victory over Moses Itauma as evidence of his high standing. He noted that Hrgovic proved his skill by beating one of the best fighters in the heavyweight division. However, Hysa maintained that Tyson Fury remains the special one, distinguishing him from all other active champions in the sport.

Opinions On Moses Itauma And Tyson Fury

Moses Itauma is regarded by Hysa as the true best heavyweight in the world. Despite this respect, Hysa admitted he does not want to fight Itauma at this moment. He believes Itauma is a good guy who requires more time to develop into his full potential.

Hysa's admiration for Tyson Fury is absolute. He loves everything Fury does, from his in-ring style to his personality. This deep respect motivates Hysa to aim for a unification bout if he can successfully defeat Kabayel. The desire to box his favorite fighter is a primary driver for his current career trajectory.

Context Of The Heavyweight Division

The heavyweight division is currently in a state of transition with new belt holders emerging after Usyk vacated his titles. While others like Duke McKenzie worry about trainer changes for Anthony Joshua, Hysa is focused on his own path. He expects Tyson Fury to defeat Anthony Joshua in their December 11 showdown in Cardiff.

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Hysa's strategy relies on winning his fight in Dusseldorf quickly. He aims to add the WBC title to his record and position himself as a top unification candidate. His comments highlight a clear hierarchy in his mind, with Fury at the peak and himself working upward to reach that level.