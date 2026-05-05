Nepo Babies Dominate the Met Gala Red Carpet

This year's Met Gala saw a strong showing of celebrity children, often referred to as 'nepo babies,' alongside established stars, sparking conversation about privilege and opportunity in the entertainment and fashion industries.

The Met Gala , often dubbed the Oscars of the fashion world, saw a significant presence of celebrity offspring, or ' nepo babies ,' on the red carpet this year.

Leading this trend was Maya Hawke, daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, who showcased a grey sleeveless dress with a sheer floral overlay. Gracie Abrams, the daughter of director J.J. Abrams, captivated attention in a mermaid-style gown with a bejewelled bodice. A notable exception to the event's age restrictions, Sunday Rose, Nicole Kidman's 17-year-old daughter, also attended, despite previous guidelines stating the gala wasn't suitable for those under 18.

This may have been permitted due to her mother's role as a co-chair. Beyoncé brought her 14-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, who donned a white midi dress and jacket with a dramatic train, also attending as a co-chair. Further adding to the 'nepo baby' contingent were Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, Lila Moss, daughter of Kate Moss, and Hailey Bieber, daughter of Stephen Baldwin.

Gigi Hadid, daughter of Yolanda and Mohammed Hadid, acknowledged the advantages her family background provided but emphasized the importance of hard work. Zoe Kravitz, daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, has established herself as a successful actress, while Romeo Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, made an appearance in a classic black suit. The event highlighted the prevalence of familial connections within the entertainment and fashion industries.

The presence of these celebrity children sparked conversation about privilege and opportunity in the industry. While many have forged their own paths to success, the inherent advantages of being born into a famous family are undeniable. Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, daughters of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, also graced the red carpet, further illustrating this trend.

The Met Gala served as a platform not only for showcasing high fashion but also for observing the dynamics of celebrity lineage and the evolving landscape of fame. The event continues to be a spectacle, drawing attention to both established stars and the rising generation benefiting from their parents' legacies





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Met Gala Nepo Babies Maya Hawke Gracie Abrams Sunday Rose Blue Ivy Lily-Rose Depp Lila Moss Hailey Bieber Gigi Hadid Zoe Kravitz Romeo Beckham Kylie Jenner Kendall Jenner Celebrity Children Fashion Red Carpet

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