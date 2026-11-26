UK net migration drops to 77,000, the lowest since 1997. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood credits government controls for the 92% fall from peak levels, marking a significant shift in immigration policy.

Official figures released by the Office for National Statistics confirm that net migration to the United Kingdom has fallen to its lowest annual level in nearly thirty years. For the twelve-month period ending in June 2026, the estimated net migration figure stands at 77,000 individuals. This statistic represents the lowest annual total recorded since 1997, excluding the unique circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic when travel restrictions temporarily reduced the number to approximately 35,000.

Immigration Figures And Outbound Trends

The data reveals that an estimated 738,000 people immigrated to the United Kingdom during this period. In contrast, 661,000 individuals emigrated from the country, including 245,000 British nationals who chose to leave for residences abroad. The primary driver behind the continued decline in net migration is a significant reduction in the number of people arriving from outside the European Union to work or study. This demographic shift underscores a fundamental change in the flows of people entering and exiting the national borders.

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Policy Changes Under Conservative Rule

Many observers attribute the initial downturn in immigration numbers to measures implemented by the Conservative Party government led by Rishi Sunak. Key interventions included raising the minimum salary threshold required for skilled worker visas. Additionally, the administration imposed strict restrictions preventing most overseas students and care workers from bringing their dependents with them to the country. These regulatory changes were designed to curb the volume of incoming labor and reduce family-related migration streams.

Home Secretary Claims Control Over Borders

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood issued a strong statement asserting that the current administration has successfully restored order to the borders. She emphasized that the government has brought net migration down to 77,000, which marks a 92 percent decrease from its peak under the previous Conservative leadership. Mahmood declared that where the previous administration failed, her government has delivered tangible results for the British people, positioning the drop as a major political achievement.

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Asylum Claims Remain Elevated Despite Drop

While overall net migration has decreased, data regarding asylum seekers presents a more complex picture. In the twelve months leading up to September 2026, 74,000 people claimed asylum in the United Kingdom. Although this figure represents a 33 percent reduction compared to the previous year, it remains significantly higher than the levels observed between 2004 and 2021. Just under half of these asylum applicants entered through irregular routes, including small boat crossings from France.

Future Outlook And Long Term Trends

The current trajectory suggests that while immediate policy controls have reduced overall numbers, challenges remain regarding irregular entry and asylum processing. The interplay between skilled worker restrictions, student visa limitations, and border enforcement continues to shape the demographic landscape. Stakeholders will likely monitor these trends closely as the government seeks to maintain the downward trend in net migration while addressing the persistent issue of irregular border crossings.