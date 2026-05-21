Net migration to Britain falls, with 49% consisting of asylum seekers

The Office for National Statistics has released new figures indicating that net migration to Britain, excluding asylum seekers, fell to 171,000 last year.

Net migration to Britain fell to 171,000 last year according to new official figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The number of asylum seekers made up 49% of the net migration , with Oxford University's migration observatory stating that the increasing proportion of asylum seekers indicates that the type of immigration to Britain is becoming less favorable.

New data shows that the foreign-born population of Britain increased by 1.6million between 2022 and 2024, reaching 13.1million. The foreign-born now make up 19% of the population, up from 16% at the 2021 Census. The number of asylum claims decreased by 12%, down from 331,000 in 2022





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Asylum Seekers Net Migration British Immigration Home Office Oxford University's Migration Observatory Asylum Seekers Skilled Workers Partners Of Students Refugees Employment Rates State Support Package Holidays Dispersal Accommodation Drama Parliament Labour Shadow Home Secretary British Government

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