Netanyahu and Trump Clash Over Iran War

A heated phone call between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former US President Donald Trump revealed a deep divide over the future of the Iran war. The two leaders disagreed on the best way forward, with Netanyahu advocating for military strikes and Trump pushing for an agreement that would see Iran abandon its nuclear program.

A heated phone call between Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former US President Donald Trump left Netanyahu feeling distressed, according to sources. The two leaders clashed over the future of the Iran war, with Netanyahu expressing skepticism about further negotiations and advocating for a resumption of military strikes.

Trump, on the other hand, expressed his desire to push for an agreement that would see Iran abandon its nuclear weapons program before any return to war. The disagreement highlights the deep divide between the two countries on the path forward in the conflict.

The call came after the New York Times revealed that Israel, with Trump's approval, had planned to install hardline former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as Iran's new leader after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the opening strikes. However, the plan failed when Ahmadinejad was wounded by an Israeli strike. The failed plot further underscores the complexities of the situation and the lack of a clear path to peace.

Meanwhile, Iran's foreign ministry stated that negotiations were ongoing based on Iran's 14-point proposal, while mediators including Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt were attempting to narrow the gaps in the proposal. However, the future of the negotiations remains uncertain, with both sides expressing their willingness to resume hostilities if the other side fails to meet their demands.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned that the Middle East war would extend beyond the region if the US and Israel resume attacks, while Trump claimed that Iran's leaders are begging for a deal and threatened a new US attack if no agreement is reached. The situation remains tense, with both sides displaying a willingness to escalate the conflict if their demands are not met





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