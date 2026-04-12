Netanyahu: Campaign Against Iran 'Not Over' Amid US-Iran Peace Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declares the conflict against Iran is ongoing while US-Iran peace talks are underway in Pakistan. Discussions focus on key issues like the Strait of Hormuz and potential agreements with Lebanon, as the region grapples with escalating violence and calls for peace.

Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted that the campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran is ongoing despite the commencement of US- Iran peace talks in Pakistan. Speaking in a televised address on Saturday, Netanyahu emphasized the need for continued efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

He highlighted what he termed as 'historic achievements' in the conflict, stating that Israel has shifted the balance of power. He claimed that Iran, which had previously posed a threat, is now struggling for survival.<\/p>

Netanyahu's remarks coincided with discussions in Islamabad between US and Iranian negotiators, aiming to conclude the six-week war. The talks in Pakistan marked the first direct high-level meeting between the US and Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global energy transportation, is a key point of contention in the ongoing negotiations. While Iran had effectively blocked the strait, the US has expressed its commitment to reopening it. Both sides are currently observing a two-week ceasefire agreement.<\/p>

The Iranian semi-official Tasnim news agency indicated that the status of the waterway remains a major area of disagreement in the talks. Furthermore, the American military reported that two of its warships had navigated through the strait, with efforts underway to clear potential mines. However, Iranian state media contested this, denying any US ships had traversed the waterway. US Vice President JD Vance, along with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, arrived in Islamabad to participate in the talks. They held discussions with Iranian officials, including Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.<\/p>

The Iranian delegation arrived on Friday dressed in black attire, mourning the loss of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others killed in the war, also carrying items from students killed during a US bombing of a school. Reports suggest the talks are expected to continue into the night or Sunday. Simultaneously, Israel, a US ally and participant in the February 28 attacks on Iran, continues its actions against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, maintaining that these actions are separate from the Iran-US ceasefire.<\/p>

Netanyahu stated that any peace agreement with Lebanon must ensure long-term stability. The recent developments include the passage of US warships through the Strait of Hormuz as peace talks began in Pakistan. The Israeli Prime Minister also addressed the situation with Lebanon, indicating openness to direct peace talks under the conditions of the dismantling of Hezbollah's weapons and a lasting peace agreement.<\/p>

Amid these developments, Lebanon has witnessed heavy casualties, with over 90 deaths in Israeli air strikes on Saturday. The conflict's overall death toll has reached 2,020 people, including a significant number of children, women, and medical personnel. Hezbollah has reported military operations against Israeli positions. Simultaneously, Pope Leo has condemned the 'delusion of omnipotence' driving the conflict and urged political leaders to prioritize peace negotiations. The Pope presided over an evening prayer service in St Peter's Basilica, underscoring the urgency of the situation as talks between the US and Iran commenced in Pakistan.<\/p>





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