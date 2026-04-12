Netanyahu: Israel's Campaign Against Iran 'Not Over' as US-Iran Talks Proceed in Pakistan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the campaign against the Islamic Regime continues while US and Iranian negotiators hold peace talks in Pakistan to end their war, with focus on the Strait of Hormuz and the future of regional peace.

Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted that the campaign against the Islamic Regime is ongoing despite peace talks between the United States and Iran in Pakistan. Speaking in a televised address, Netanyahu emphasized that more work remains to be done to ensure Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon.

He highlighted what he termed 'historic achievements' in the conflict, stating that Israel has effectively weakened Iran's leadership and its regional allies.<\/p>

These remarks were made amid negotiations in Islamabad, marking the first direct US-Iranian meeting in over a decade and the highest-level discussions since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global energy supplies, is a central point of contention in these talks, with Iran having effectively blocked it, a move the US is seeking to reverse during the two-week ceasefire. The US military has reported the passage of warships through the strait, while Iran's state media denies this.<\/p>

The talks in Islamabad involve US negotiators and their Iranian counterparts, aiming to end the ongoing conflict. The US delegation, including Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, met with Iranian representatives, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The Iranian delegation arrived in a somber mood, mourning the loss of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others killed in the war, and carrying symbolic items representing civilian casualties.<\/p>

Meanwhile, the US has expressed its intention to clear the Strait of Hormuz, as the US president posted on social media. Israel, a US ally, has been involved in attacks against Iran and its allies, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, and views its conflict as separate from the Iran-US ceasefire. Netanyahu has also stated that any peace agreement with Lebanon must include the dismantling of Hezbollah's weapons and ensure lasting peace.<\/p>

The conflict has resulted in significant casualties, with over 90 people killed in Israeli air strikes across Lebanon on Saturday, bringing the war's death toll to over 2,000, including children, women, and medics. Hezbollah has also conducted military operations against Israeli positions. Simultaneously, Pope Leo has condemned the war, criticizing the 'delusion of omnipotence' driving the conflict and urging political leaders to negotiate peace.<\/p>

The situation remains highly volatile, with both sides making strong statements and engaging in diplomatic efforts to resolve the complex issues at the heart of the conflict. The future of the region hinges on the success of these negotiations and the ability of all parties to find common ground. The negotiations between the US and Iran are critical, while Israel's continued military actions and the ongoing conflict in Lebanon add further complexity to the situation. The international community is closely watching these developments and hoping for a peaceful resolution.<\/p>





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