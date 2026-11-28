Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposes a power-sharing arrangement with rival Gadi Eisenkot. The deal aims to resolve the post-election political deadlock and form a national unity government by the December 6 deadline.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formally proposed a power-sharing arrangement with political rival Gadi Eisenkot to resolve the ongoing governmental crisis in Israel. The seventy-seven-year-old leader stated he is willing to step aside initially to allow Eisenkot to serve as prime minister, with Netanyahu remaining in a secondary capacity as alternate prime minister. This conditional offer aims to facilitate the formation of a broad national unity government following the inconclusive general election held on October 27th.

Rotating Leadership Proposal Explained

Eisenkot, a former military chief tapped by President Isaac Herzog to form a government, received the proposal from Netanyahu, who leads the largest party in the Knesset. In a statement released on Saturday night, Netanyahu argued that despite being the head of the largest party, he must prioritize national security over traditional political precedence. He cited an existential threat and the risk of a government unable to confront this danger as the primary reasons for setting aside the principle of the largest party taking the top job first.

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The proposed structure positions Gadi Eisenkot as the initial prime minister while Benjamin Netanyahu serves as alternate prime minister at the beginning of the term. Netanyahu explicitly stated that he expects this concession to trigger immediate, sincere, and accelerated negotiations. He indicated that the opposing side should be willing to make similar compromises to establish a unity government capable of repelling dangers and ensuring Israel's long-term security and future.

Historical Precedents for Power Sharing

Israel has established rotating prime minister agreements in the past, though only two of the three attempts successfully completed the scheduled handover of power. The first instance occurred between Shimon Peres of the Alignment party and Yitzhak Shamir of Likud. Peres served as prime minister from 1984 to 1986 before switching roles with Shamir. A later agreement involved Likud's Naftali Bennett, who served as prime minister from June 2021 for one year.

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Bennett subsequently handed over the reins to Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid until elections were held later in 2022. Another deal formed in 2020 between Netanyahu and Blue and White's Benny Gantz collapsed when their coalition fell apart over a budget dispute. These historical examples provide context for the current proposal, though the political dynamics and specific demands differ significantly from previous arrangements.

Opposition Views and Political Divisions

The response to Netanyahu's offer has been sharply divided among political factions and opposition leaders. Youssef Jabareen, leader of the Arab-majority Joint List, dismissed the proposal entirely. Jabareen wrote that the democratic majority has decided the bloodstained government must go and called for the removal of Netanyahu by the upcoming week. Former premier Yair Lapid, co-chair of the centrist Beyachad party, also rejected the plan.

Lapid described Netanyahu's proposal as a transparent con by a serial fraudster who has deceived every partner and violated every prior agreement. These reactions highlight the deep polarization within the Israeli political landscape. While Netanyahu argues his offer is a necessary compromise for national survival, his opponents view it as a tactical maneuver to retain influence despite electoral setbacks.

Next Steps and Coalition Challenges

Netanyahu's offer came one day after Gadi Eisenkot vowed to announce the formation of Israel's next government by the official deadline of December 6. Eisenkot stated he would not utilize the option of a 14-day extension to form a coalition. He is expected to form a coalition with anti-Netanyahu parties, though his centrist Yashar party has also been conducting negotiations with Netanyahu's right-wing Likud.

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On Friday, Eisenkot accused Likud of stalling coalition talks in a bid to bring about new elections. He stated that Likud had been unwilling to compromise and refused to put a single concrete proposal on the table over two weeks. Meanwhile, Yashar has agreed to coalition deals with the left-leaning Democrats and the right-wing Israel Beiteinu party. Together, they hold a combined total of 36 lawmakers, which is far short of the 61 needed for a majority in the 120-seat parliament.

Additional complexities arise regarding the participation of Arab-Israeli parties. Israeli media reported that Mansour Abbas, leader of the Raam party, is expected to recognize Hamas as a terror group. This move could pave the way for Raam to join a possible Eisenkot-led coalition. However, some of Eisenkot's allies have voiced opposition to relying on the support of Arab-majority lists, which made unprecedented gains in the election. The situation remains fluid as negotiations continue ahead of the critical December 6 deadline.