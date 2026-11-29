Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu offers to step aside for Gadi Eisenkot in exchange for a deputy position. The deal aims to form a unity government after no party won a majority.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initiated direct power-sharing discussions with his political rival Gadi Eisenkot on Sunday morning. The meeting took place at the headquarters of the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) to negotiate the terms of a potential national unity government. This development follows recent elections that failed to produce an overall majority for either the outgoing leader or the centrist opposition.

Netanyahu Rotating Premiership Proposal Details

Benjamin Netanyahu offered to relinquish the prime ministership in exchange for a position as the rotating alternative leader within a new coalition. In a written statement explaining his pivot, he stated that his responsibility as a leader required setting aside personal ambition to ensure stability. He explicitly agreed that Gadi Eisenkot would serve first as prime minister while he assumed the role of alternate prime minister. This arrangement allows leaders from rival parties to take turns in the top job rather than holding simultaneous office. Mr. Netanyahu cited the magnitude of the existential threat to Israel as the primary reason for agreeing to this compromise.

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Eisenkot Response and Coalition Strategy

Gadi Eisenkot, the commander tasked by President Isaac Herzog with forming a government, responded with cautious openness to the proposal. He stated that he was prepared to see how serious Likud is about genuine unity over the next 24 hours. This willingness to listen came after Mr. Eisenkot had vowed to announce the formation of a new government by the deadline of December 6 without extending the timeline. His Yashar party has already secured coalition agreements with the left-leaning Democrats and the right-wing Israel Beiteinu party. These alliances provide a combined total of 36 lawmakers in the 120-seat parliament, which remains far short of the 61 seats required for a majority.

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Historical Precedent for Rotational Agreements

The concept of a rotating premiership has occurred previously in Israeli political history, though with mixed long-term success. Israel has formed three such agreements, yet only two successfully completed the scheduled handover of power. Shimon Peres of the Alignment party shared the role with Yitzhak Shamir of Likud, serving as prime minister between 1984 and 1986 before the switch. More recently, Naftali Bennett of Likud served as prime minister from June 2021 for one year before handing over to Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid. However, the 2020 deal between Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz collapsed due to a budget dispute before the rotation could occur.

Opposition Views and External Pressures

The proposal has faced sharp criticism from other political factions and coalition partners. Youssef Jabareen, leader of the Arab-majority Joint List, dismissed the offer as insufficient, stating that the democratic majority has decided the current government must go. Former premier Yair Lapid labeled the proposal a transparent con by a serial fraudster who violated every previous agreement. Meanwhile, Mr. Eisenkot's camp faces internal divisions regarding whether to forge alliances with ultra-Orthodox parties or rely on Arab-majority lists. Some allies oppose using the support of Arab parties, despite reports that Mansour Abbas of Raam may recognize Hamas as a terror group to enable coalition entry.