Netanyahu's Alliance with Trump Becomes Liability as Tensions Rise with Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alliance with Donald Trump has become a liability as Trump pursues a deal with Iran that is unpopular in Israel. Trump's criticism of Netanyahu has intensified, and the US-Iran talks have been postponed. Meanwhile, a three-year-old boy was injured in a crocodile enclosure at a zoo in Cambridgeshire, England.

Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 's alliance with Donald Trump has become a liability as Trump pursues a deal with Iran that is unpopular in Israel .

Trump has been critical of Netanyahu, calling him 'very small partner' and suggesting Israel was committing war crimes. The US-Iran talks scheduled to take place in Switzerland on Friday were postponed, attributed to Israeli attacks in Lebanon. Netanyahu is in a vulnerable position ahead of an election that must be held by 27 October.

Meanwhile, a three-year-old boy was injured in a crocodile enclosure at a zoo in Cambridgeshire, England. A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but has since been released on bail. The zoo has closed its crocodile enclosure 'out of respect' to the family. The incident is being treated as a critical incident by the police.

The boy is in critical but stable condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital. Tensions are rising between Israel and Iran, with fighting intensifying overnight between Israel and Iran-allied Lebanese militia Hezbollah. Israeli bombardment of its northern neighbour killed at least 18 and wounded dozens, while a Hezbollah rocket attack killed four Israeli soldiers. The schism with Trump leaves Netanyahu in a difficult position, with his alliance no longer seen as an asset





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