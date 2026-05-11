Netanyahu Seeks End to US Aid as Iran Tensions Drive Oil Prices Higher

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to phase out US financial support over a decade, while a breakdown in peace talks between Donald Trump and Iran leads to the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz and a surge in oil prices.

In a surprising move that signals a potential shift in the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed a firm desire to transition Israel away from its long-standing dependence on American financial assistance.

During a revealing interview with CBS News anchor Major Garrett, Netanyahu was questioned about whether it was time for the state of Israel to reevaluate and potentially reset its financial relationship with the United States. The Prime Minister responded with a definitive yes, indicating that he has already communicated this vision to President Donald Trump and his own citizens.

According to Netanyahu, the prospect of phasing out US aid has left many of his compatriots stunned, yet he remains committed to drawing down the financial component of military cooperation to zero. This proposed drawdown is not intended to be an abrupt cut but rather a phased transition spanning the next decade, aiming to ensure that Israel can maintain its security and defense capabilities independently as political support within the United States continues to fluctuate and decline.

Simultaneously, the diplomatic atmosphere between the United States and Iran has reached a new low, as a proposed peace agreement has completely unraveled. President Donald Trump recently took to Truth Social to express his utter dissatisfaction with a response received from Iranian representatives, labeling their terms as totally unacceptable. The Trump administration had hoped to secure a deal that would effectively end the ongoing conflict, reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, and significantly roll back Iran's nuclear ambitions.

However, Tehran has countered with demands that the US lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports, return billions of dollars in frozen assets, and provide security guarantees for the regime's militant partners in Lebanon. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has remained defiant, asserting that Iran will never bow before its enemies and that any discussions of dialogue should not be mistaken for surrender or retreat.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has characterized the US demands as unreasonable and excessive, claiming their own proposals were generous for the sake of regional stability. The failure of these diplomatic efforts has had immediate and severe consequences for the global economy, specifically within the energy sector. Iran has successfully disrupted maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, utilizing a tactical mix of sea mines, drones, and small attack boats to obstruct the waterway.

Because this narrow passage is responsible for the transit of approximately one-fifth of the entire world's oil supply, the standoff has triggered a massive surge in global oil prices. Brent crude futures have skyrocketed, reaching levels around 104 dollars per barrel, fueling fears of global inflation and economic instability.

The naval blockade established by the Trump administration was intended to exert maximum pressure on the Iranian regime to return to the negotiating table, but Tehran has instead doubled down on its resistance. Adding to the volatility is the unresolved issue of Iran's nuclear program. A primary sticking point in the current negotiations is the fate of Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

President Trump is insisting that Tehran surrender its entire stockpile to the United States to ensure it cannot be used for weapons development. In contrast, Iran has only offered to transfer the material to an allied nation, such as Russia, rather than handing it over to Washington. According to reports from the UN nuclear agency, Iran currently possesses more than 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity.

This level of enrichment is considered a short technical step away from weapons-grade material, making the resolution of this dispute a matter of urgent international security. The intersection of Israel's bid for financial autonomy, the collapsing peace talks with Iran, and the resulting energy crisis creates a highly volatile environment that could reshape the power dynamics of the Middle East for years to come





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