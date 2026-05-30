Netanyahu Seething as Trump Edges Closer to Iran Deal, Blames Trump for Catastrophe

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly seething as Donald Trump edges closer to striking a peace deal with Iran, leaving Netanyahu wishing Barack Obama were back in the White House. Netanyahu's inner circle is also pinning blame on Trump for squandering a genuine shot at toppling Tehran's leadership by arming Iran's Kurdish minority. The still-to-be-finalized agreement has ignited speculation in Israel that Netanyahu may be forced to step aside to dodge an electoral wipeout and avoid a possible prison sentence that could result from a long-running corruption case.

Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly seething as Donald Trump edges closer to striking a peace deal with Iran , leaving the Israel i prime minister wishing Barack Obama were back in the White House, according to a new report.

Netanyahu privately views the looming US-Iran pact as an unmitigated catastrophe and lays the blame squarely at Trump's feet, a senior political source revealed to Al-Monitor. Netanyahu's hands are said to be tied, with him being completely paralyzed and knowing that he will not be able to do anything, even if the agreement signed between the United States and Iran remains the disaster he now defines it as, one of Netanyahu's close associates told the outlet.

So deep is Netanyahu's despair that he now yearns for the days of Joe Biden and even Obama, who he famously clashed with, the insider said. The Israeli leader, however, is now forced to fall in line behind Trump. The still-to-be-finalized agreement has ignited speculation in Israel that Netanyahu may be forced to step aside to dodge an electoral wipeout and avoid a possible prison sentence that could result from a long-running corruption case.

Netanyahu's inner circle is also pinning blame on Trump for squandering what Israeli security chiefs saw as a genuine shot at toppling Tehran's leadership by arming Iran's Kurdish minority. The plan, however, was reportedly killed by Trump at the eleventh hour under pressure from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. A fireball and smoke erupt from a building following an Israeli strike in Tyre, southern Lebanon, on May 28.

So deep is Netanyahu's despair that he now yearns for the days of Joe Biden and even Barack Obama, the insider said. The Israeli leader is now forced to fall in line behind Trump. Netanyahu's inner circle are also pinning blame on Trump for squandering what Israeli security chiefs saw as a genuine shot at toppling Tehran's leadership using Iran's Kurdish minority.

At the start of the war, reports emerged suggesting that Kurdish fighters from Iraq would cross the border into Iran under Israeli and US air cover. Trump had privately backed the idea in the early stages of the war but ultimately pulled out to avoid escalating the conflict beyond airstrikes, according to the report. The plan to overthrow the Iranian regime with Kurdish cooperation was comprehensive and detailed, a senior intelligence source told Al-Monitor.

We invested enormous resources and energy into it. It was not a gimmick, and it was not superficial. The Americans know this very well because they were thoroughly briefed. The Kurds were reportedly eager to assist the US and Israel, viewing an invasion of Iran as a step toward the ethnic group's ultimate goal of establishing their own independent state.

But Washington hit the brakes at the last minute, the Israel intelligence source added. We know today with certainty that it was Erdogan who influenced Trump to halt everything. Who knows when or if such an opportunity will arise again. Erdogan has long opposed Kurdish independence in the Middle East because Turkey is home to its own large Kurdish minority.

The Kurds were reportedly eager to assist the US and Israel, viewing an invasion of Iran as a step toward the ethnic group's ultimate goal of establishing their own independent state. Trump also repeatedly postponed and cancelled significant operational plans to overthrow the regime in order to avoid prolonging US involvement in the conflict, according to the same report. The President on Friday has suggested he is moving closer to striking a nuclear deal with Iran.

He gave three red lines before a deal could be struck: Iran must vow never to pursue a nuclear bomb, hand over its enriched uranium, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. However, Trump reportedly emerged from the meeting without agreeing to sign a deal with the regime, according to the New York Times





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Benjamin Netanyahu Donald Trump Iran Peace Deal Israel Barack Obama Joe Biden Recep Tayyip Erdogan Kurdish Minority Corruption Case US-Iran Agreement

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