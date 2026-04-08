Netanyahu Vows to Continue Campaign Against Iran Despite Ceasefire, Strait of Hormuz Tension Escalates

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists the ceasefire deal with Iran is not the end of the campaign, as Iran threatens oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The news also includes other domestic and entertainment news.

Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted that the US- Iran ceasefire agreement signifies 'not the end of the campaign' to eliminate the threat posed by the Iran ian regime, vowing to intensify efforts to achieve Israel 's military objectives. Addressing the nation, Netanyahu declared that ' Iran is weaker than ever' and ' Israel is stronger than ever,' while emphasizing that his country has outstanding goals within the ongoing conflict.

He stated unequivocally, 'This is not the end of the campaign,' adding that 'Iran is entering these negotiations while beaten and weaker than ever.' Netanyahu further claimed that the Iranian regime has suffered setbacks spanning 'decades,' alleging that Iran is currently unable to produce new missiles and that its forces are employing existing stockpiles. This statement comes amidst growing uncertainty surrounding the two-week ceasefire, brokered between Iran and the US the previous night, as continued hostilities plague the Middle East. Israel has maintained its attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon despite the agreement, with reports indicating at least 254 fatalities resulting from strikes on the country, marking the most intense wave of attacks since the conflict's inception.\The volatile situation is further complicated by Iran's demands and threats regarding the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane. Iran has warned oil tankers seeking passage through the strait without authorization that they face destruction and has demanded the payment of a toll for transit. Shortly after agreeing to the temporary ceasefire with the White House, Iran issued a message to oil tankers traversing the vital waterway, stating, “If any vessels try to transit without permission, will be destroyed.” Reports suggest the Iranian regime is seeking a substantial toll from ships passing through the Strait, which handles approximately 20% of the world's oil supply. The Financial Times reports that Iran is seeking $1 per barrel of oil, payable in cryptocurrency. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is a key component of the proposed ceasefire put forth by Donald Trump; however, nearly a day after the announcement, ships remain unable to navigate the waterway. The agreement followed a request from Pakistan, which has been acting as a mediator in the conflict between the involved parties. The Iranian regime has declared its acceptance of a temporary truce while cautioning that its “hands remain upon the trigger.” A White House official confirmed Israel's acceptance of the ceasefire terms as well.\Simultaneously, the article also mentions other unrelated news items. Rory McIlroy's focus on maintaining composure during the early stages of the Masters tournament, the outrage caused by dog poo bags found stuffed into Hadrian's Wall, Sadiq Khan's plan to open late-night youth clubs in London, the removal of the Scott Mills episode of Celebrity Bake Off from Channel 4's schedule, the court appearance of Rangers player Dujon Sterling on driving charges, the list of countries that have banned Kanye West, the discovery of 'disgusting' bath-stored fish used in ready meals resulting in a businessman avoiding prison, the RSPCA's rescue of 250 poodles from squalid conditions, the BBC's breach of editorial standards during the BAFTA awards broadcast due to a racial slur, and the police response to a suspicious package at the Tate Modern. These events provide a snapshot of diverse news stories happening concurrently, contrasting the gravity of the international conflict with local incidents and entertainment news





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Israel Iran Ceasefire Strait Of Hormuz Conflict Military Hezbollah Oil Negotiations

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