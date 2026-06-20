Netflix Announces All-Star Cast for Harlan Coben Thriller Series I Will Find You

The upcoming Netflix series I Will Find You, adapted from Harlan Coben's 2023 novel, stars Sam Worthington, Britt Robertson, Milo Ventimiglia, Logan Browning, Jonathan Tucker, Madeleine Stowe, Clancy Brown, Aaron Ashmore, Hugh Thompson, and Peter Outerbridge. The plot follows a father wrongfully imprisoned for his son's murder who discovers evidence that his son may be alive, launching a high-stakes search. This marks Coben's first American-set adaptation and features an ensemble of well-known actors from film and television.

Adapted from the 2023 novel of the same name by Harlan Coben , the upcoming Netflix thriller series I Will Find You follows a father who is wrongfully convicted of murdering his young son and sentenced to life in prison.

While serving his sentence, he receives new evidence that suggests his son may still be alive, prompting a desperate search for the truth. The series marks Coben's first project set in America, featuring an ensemble cast of well-known film and television actors. Leading the cast is Sam Worthington, best known for his roles in Clash of the Titans and Wrath of the Titans, Man on a Ledge, and Everest.

This represents a rare venture into television for Worthington, whose career has largely been dominated by feature films. He has previously appeared in series such as Cleaners, Manhunt, and Under the Banner of Heaven. Britt Robertson, recognized for her role in the Apple TV+ series Severance, also stars. Robertson has been a consistent presence on screen since 2010, with credits including the romantic comedy Man Seeking Woman, the sitcom Ghosted, the sci-fi comedy Future Man, and American Horror Stories.

Milo Ventimiglia, a familiar face for nearly three decades, is known for his portrayal of Jack Pearson on This Is Us. His recent work includes guest spots on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Countdown, while his most notable film role was as Rocky Balboa's son in the 2006 film Rocky Balboa. Logan Browning, who has previously collaborated with Netflix on projects like the Tyler Perry sitcom Meet the Browns, Hit the Floor, and Powers, joins the cast.

Jonathan Tucker brings experience from both independent cinema and television. Film audiences may recall him from The Virgin Suicides, In the Valley of Elah, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake, Pulse, and The Ruins. On TV, he is recognized for Parenthood, Kingdom, and Confederados. Veteran actress Madeleine Stowe, whose career spans decades, appears in the series.

She gained recognition with roles in Stakeout, The Last of the Mohicans, Short Cuts, and Terry Gilliam's 12 Monkeys. Television fans know her for her antagonist role as Victoria Grayson in Revenge. Her most recent work was in the It prequel Welcome to Derry, where she played dual roles. Clancy Brown, a prolific character actor with over 350 credits, is another key cast member.

Iconic film roles include The Kurgan in Highlander, Captain Byron Hadley in The Shawshank Redemption, and Cassie's father in The Hunger Games. Recent appearances include John Wick: Chapter 4 and the Netflix series Regretting You. His television work features memorable parts in ER, Carnivale, Billions, Dexter: New Blood, and The Right Stuff. Aaron Ashmore, known for playing Jimmy Olsen in Smallville, rounds out the ensemble.

Since his early 2000s breakout, he has had recurring roles in In Plain Sight, Killjoys, and Locke & Key. It's worth noting his identical twin brother Shawn Ashmore is also a prominent actor, famous for playing Iceman in the X-Men films. Ashmore's other notable TV roles include Captain Lou Grover in Hawaii Five-0 and Emerson Cod in Pushing Daisies. Film credits include Gone in 60 Seconds, The Terminal, and I, Robot.

Canadian actor Hugh Thompson appears as well, recently seen as the corrupt Officer Baker in Reacher. His other TV work includes Forgive Me, Murdoch Mysteries, and Chapelwaite, with film appearances in Stage Mother, Little Lorraine, and What We Dreamed Of Then.

Finally, Peter Outerbridge is featured, recognized for his roles in Nikita, Orphan Black, and Batgirl. He has a long history in both dramatic and genre television. I Will Find You promises a gripping narrative built on Harlan Coben's signature twists and turns, delivered through a strong cast of familiar faces from both film and television, all under the direction of a new American setting for the acclaimed author's adaptations





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