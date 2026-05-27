Netflix Drops Teaser Trailer for Enola Holmes 3

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for Enola Holmes 3, a series that follows Enola Holmes, the younger sister of famous detective Sherlock Holmes, as she navigates her adventures in Victorian-era London. The teaser features Enola becoming engaged to her love interest Tewkesbury, but things take a dramatic turn as Sherlock is seemingly kidnapped. The film will be officially dropping on Netflix from July 1.

Netflix has dropped a new teaser trailer for Enola Holmes 3 , ahead of its debut on the streaming platform in July. The series follows Enola - younger sister of famous detective Sherlock Holmes - amid her adventures in Victorian-era London.

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, 22, reprises her leading role as Enola once again. The teaser itself opens with the young woman becoming engaged to love interest Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge). Although things soon take a dramatic turn, as viewers see hints of a carriage chase and Sherlock (Henry Cavill) seemingly being attacked. Dr. John Watson (Himesh Patel) tells Enola: It's your brother.

Sherlock has been kidnapped. The teaser features Dr John Watson informing Enola that her brother Sherlock has been kidnapped. The film will be officially dropping on Netflix from July 1. A synopsis for the film reads: Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.

It comes after fans mocked a previous trailer for an apparent glaring historical mistake. Eagle-eyed viewers spotted an anachronism in the form of Millie's polished nails, which looked like acrylic extensions. Despite being painted in a subtle light nude colour, fans pointed out they were most certainly not her natural nails due to their length, shape and their sheen. The film also sees the return of Helena Bonham Carter portraying Eudoria Holmes, Enola and Sherlock's mother.

Speaking about the upcoming movie, which is directed by Philip Barantini and written by Jack Thorne, Millie told Netflix's Tudum: What I love about this chapter is that Enola is stepping into a version of herself that feels much more defined but still evolving. She's built something for herself, which is amazing, but she's also questioning what she wants next, and I think that's something so many people can relate to.

Working with Louis has been such a huge part of what makes these films feel special. There's a comfort and an ease between us now that you can't really fake and it just comes from years of working together and supporting each other. What's been really nice is getting to explore a more mature version of Enola and Tewkesbury's relationship. It's not just playful anymore, it has real weight to it.

We trust each other a lot, which means we can take more risks and really lean into the emotional side of their story





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Enola Holmes 3 Netflix Millie Bobby Brown Louis Partridge Henry Cavill Himesh Patel Helena Bonham Carter Philip Barantini Jack Thorne

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