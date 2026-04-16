Netflix Price Hikes Spark Subscriber Outrage, Leading to Cancellations

Netflix's latest price increase has triggered widespread anger among subscribers, with many long-time customers citing years of rising costs as the reason for canceling their subscriptions. The streaming giant's decision to raise prices across all plans, including its premium tier to $26.99 and its ad-supported option to $8.99, has been met with vocal criticism and a wave of subscription terminations.

Netflix 's recent price adjustments have ignited considerable online discontent, with a substantial number of long-term subscribers expressing their intention to terminate their subscriptions after enduring years of escalating costs. The streaming behemoth implemented price increases across all its subscription tiers this month. The premium plan now stands at $26.99 per month, exclusive of local sales tax, while the ad-supported option has been revised to $8.99. However, rather than accepting these changes passively, many users have declared this price hike as the final deterrent.

One subscriber shared on Reddit, expressing their dissatisfaction with the persistent price increases and announcing their departure after years of loyalty. Another dedicated customer, who had been a Netflix subscriber for over two decades and began streaming with the platform in 2007, also declared their subscription canceled. This individual further revealed that they had simultaneously canceled subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, and Peacock, citing similar price hikes across those services as well.

Interestingly, some former subscribers reported being surprised by how little they missed Netflix after canceling. One commenter noted that after canceling their subscription approximately a year ago, they were astonished by how quickly they forgot about the service. The premium Netflix plan now represents an annual cost of up to $360, a price point many find increasingly unjustifiable. One user articulated their inability to rationalize a $30 monthly expenditure, while another household reported immediate cancellation upon learning of the latest price increase.

Recent research from SQ Magazine indicates that 62 percent of US streaming subscribers identify rising prices as their primary frustration. The survey also revealed that the average US household subscribes to around six streaming services and expends approximately $109 monthly on video entertainment. Industry analysts observe that consumers are becoming more discerning, carefully weighing the convenience of streaming against their sensitivity to costs.

The price changes, enacted on Thursday, involve an increase of at least $1 per month for all tiers as Netflix aims to augment its revenue amidst fierce competition in the streaming sector. The ad-supported plan is now priced at $8.99 per month, up from $7.99, and the standard plan has risen to $19.99 from $17.99. The premium tier, the most expensive offering, has seen an increment to $26.99 per month, from its previous $24.99. Furthermore, customers who share their accounts with individuals outside their immediate household will also face additional charges, with extra member fees escalating to $6.99 for ad-supported accounts and $9.99 for ad-free users.

These pricing adjustments follow a comparable increase in January 2025 and coincide with Netflix's substantial investments in new content, including films, television series, live sports-style events, and interactive programming, all designed to retain subscriber engagement and mitigate cancellations. The company is also actively expanding into live entertainment and video podcast-style programming, initiatives that executives believe will unlock new revenue streams and enhance the platform's distinctiveness from competitors.

Netflix's financial projections underscore the ongoing significance of price increases in its strategic approach. The company has previously forecasted that its overall revenue in 2026 could range between $50.7 billion and $51.7 billion, a projection driven by a combination of subscriber expansion and elevated pricing. Advertising is also anticipated to play a pivotal role in future profitability, with projections suggesting that ad revenue could nearly double in 2026 compared to the preceding year, largely due to the growth of its more affordable, ad-supported tier.

Concurrently, Netflix continues its intensified crackdown on password sharing, a practice that was once prevalent and allowed multiple households to access a single subscription. The introduction of additional fees for extra members is strategically aimed at converting these users into paying subscribers. For a significant portion of subscribers, these cumulative price increments are rapidly accumulating, particularly for households that subscribe to multiple streaming services such as Disney+, Hulu, Max, and Amazon Prime Video.

Industry experts characterize this latest move as indicative of a broader industry trend referred to as 'streamflation,' where companies are progressively increasing prices to transform their subscription-based businesses into consistent profit generators. The Daily Mail has reached out to Netflix for comment regarding these price increases.





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Netflix Price Hike Subscription Streaming Customer Dissatisfaction

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