Netflix's 'Bloodhounds' Season 2 Leaves Viewers Stunned and Praised for Action, Alongside Acquisition of 'Deadly Class'

Korean drama Bloodhounds' second season sparks a wave of praise for its realistic action scenes, while Netflix adds the 'cinematic' Deadly Class to its lineup, offering diverse content.

Netflix viewers are raving about the Korean drama Bloodhounds , with fans calling its action scenes 'insane,' 'brutal,' and 'soul-shattering.' The second series of the show, released earlier this month, has left many 'stunned and speechless,' echoing the enthusiastic reception of the first season which debuted in 2023. The show, written and directed by Jason Kim, stars Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi.

The plot centers on Kim Gun-woo, a young boxer, and his partnership with a delinquent and moneylender as they work to take down a loan shark organization. Season two follows Gun-woo as he pursues his dream of becoming a boxing champion, now with Woo-jin as his coach and family. However, the duo faces a new adversary, Baek-jeong, who is motivated by money and power. The fans' response on social media highlights the show's intense action sequences and engaging characters. One viewer wrote that they are still buzzing with adrenaline and that the fights are raw and well-shot. Another compared the show's quality of fight choreography and suspense to classic Hong Kong action movies. Others shared their admiration for the incredible and charismatic characters and rated it a 10/10. One viewer said it was a soul-shattering experience, while another found the show brilliant with great fight choreography. Additionally, some viewers were fascinated by the violent scenes in the show. Alongside the Bloodhounds buzz, Netflix has also acquired the rights to Deadly Class, a series praised as 'the most cinematic TV show ever made'. Based on Rick Remender and Wesley Craig's novel of the same name, the show premiered on American television in 2019. The show is perfect for fans of Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy. Deadly Class is set in 1980s San Francisco, where a homeless teen is recruited to a private school for children from crime families. The show stars Benedict Wong, Benjamin Wadsworth, Lana Condor, María Gabriela de Faría, Luke Tennie, Liam James, Michel Duval, Taylor Hickson, Siobhan Williams, Isaiah Lehtinen, Tom Stevens, Brian Posehn, Olivia Cheng, David Zayas and Victor Andrés Trelles Turgeon. Viewers have rated Deadly Class with 7.5 stars out of 10 on IMDb and many have rushed online to share rave reviews. One said that the show is thrilling and fun while others praised the writing, casting, direction and cinematography. Many viewers agreed that the show is underrated, sticks to the comic source material and has a ridiculous but great premise. Fans loved the characters, which they described as amazing and different, as well as the humorous and gory elements of the show. The acquisition of Deadly Class alongside the continued success of Bloodhounds showcases Netflix's commitment to providing diverse and high-quality content





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