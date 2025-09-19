Netflix's 'House of Guinness' Premieres with Star-Studded Dublin Screening

The cast of Netflix's 'House of Guinness', including Anthony Boyle and Seamus O'Hara, attended a special screening in Dublin, offering a glimpse into the historical drama inspired by the Guinness family and their rise to prominence in the 1860s.

The red carpet was rolled out in Dublin on September 18th, 2025, as the cast of Netflix 's highly anticipated series, House of Guinness, gathered for a special screening at the Lighthouse Cinema. Among the stars gracing the event were Anthony Boyle , Seamus O'Hara, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, and Fionn O'Shea, all pivotal to bringing this epic historical drama to life.

The series promises to transport viewers back to the 1860s, a period of significant change and burgeoning power for the Guinness family, the very foundation of the iconic brewery we know today. The series explores the complexities of the Guinness dynasty in its early stages, portraying the family's ambition, their internal struggles, and their far-reaching impact on the world. The storyline focuses on the aftermath of Sir Benjamin Guinness's death, the man who laid the foundation for the brewery's immense success. This event sets the stage for a compelling narrative of family dynamics, inheritance, and the pursuit of legacy, showcasing the highs and lows of a family on the cusp of greatness.\The series description offers a glimpse into the heart of the story: House of Guinness is inspired by one of Europe's most celebrated dynasties. The narrative unfolds in Dublin and New York, focusing on the complex relationships among Sir Benjamin Guinness's four adult children: Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben. Their lives are intertwined with a colorful cast of Dublin characters, all affected by the rise of the Guinness brand. The series promises a compelling exploration of ambition, rivalry, and the pursuit of power, as the siblings navigate the challenges of maintaining and growing their family's legacy of black gold. The images from the screening captured the cast's excitement as they prepared to share their work with the world. The series appears to be an exploration of wealth, power, and family secrets, promising to delve into the complex relationships that shaped the dynasty and its global impact. The ensemble cast also features James Norton, Hilda Fay, Michael McElhatton, and Dervla Kirwan, among many others. These actors bring to life a vivid tapestry of characters and relationships that shaped the historical narrative.\The special screening saw a large gathering of cast members, including Tim Creed, Jessica Reynolds, Danielle Galligan, Niamh McCormack, and Steven Knight, further showcasing the anticipation surrounding the series launch. The event was a celebration of the collaborative effort behind House of Guinness, highlighting the dedication and talent of everyone involved. The screening offered a sneak peek at the meticulously crafted world and storylines the series has to offer. The attention to historical detail, combined with the powerful performances of the cast, sets the stage for a captivating and immersive viewing experience. The special screening was not just an event; it was a marker of the series' trajectory towards public release. The series seeks to capture the essence of an era defined by the emergence of industrial power, global expansion, and the rise of influential families. The series is poised to give viewers a fascinating insight into the complex web of relationships, power struggles, and the lasting legacy that the Guinness family created during the formative years of their empire. The series explores the personal lives and professional maneuvers of its characters, promising a rich tapestry of storylines and emotional depth





