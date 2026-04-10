Netflix's 'Legends' Trailer Unveiled: A New British Crime Thriller to Watch

Netflix drops the trailer for Legends, a British crime thriller about undercover operatives infiltrating drug gangs in the 1990s. Written by the creator of The Gold, the series stars Steve Coogan and promises a gripping narrative, drawing comparisons to Slow Horses. The six-part series is set to premiere on May 7th.

Netflix has unveiled a thrilling trailer for its forthcoming British crime drama, Legends , igniting significant anticipation among viewers. The teaser, released on YouTube on April 9th, has already sparked enthusiastic discussions in the comments section, with many comparing the show to Apple TV+’s acclaimed spy thriller, Slow Horses.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with viewers expressing excitement about the cast, the intriguing premise, and the choice of The Prodigy's iconic track Breathe to soundtrack the trailer. One commenter, clearly captivated, wrote, “Prodigy gave me goosebumps,” while another enthusiastically added, “Prodigy soundtrack, class actors, and style. I'll be on this like a car bonnet when it comes out.” The show promises a gripping narrative, centered around a group of ordinary individuals recruited to infiltrate Britain's most dangerous drug gangs in the 1990s. \Legends delves into the clandestine world of these operatives, known as Legends, who must adopt entirely new identities to effectively carry out their mission. The series focuses on their transformation as they immerse themselves in their assigned roles, sacrificing their former lives to combat the rising tide of drug-related crime. The six-part series, set to launch on May 7th, is written by Neil Forsyth, the creative mind behind the BBC’s The Gold and the series Guilt, further bolstering expectations of quality and storytelling depth. The series stars a stellar cast, headlined by Steve Coogan of Alan Partridge fame, who leads the recruitment efforts for this high-stakes undercover operation. Tom Burke of BBC’s Strike and War and Peace is also part of the cast, along with Charlotte Ritchie from Ghosts, Hayley Squires from I, Daniel Blake, Tom Hughes of Victoria, Aml Ameen from Kidulthood, Jasmine Blackborow of Shadow and Bone, and Douglas Hodge from Black Mirror. Other cast members include Johnny Harris, Gerald Kyd, Numan Acar, Joshua Samuels, Kem Hassann, and Thomas Coombes, promising a richly layered ensemble. The show promises to be filled with suspense and drama.\Neil Forsyth, the creator of Legends, shared insights into the show's inspiration with Netflix's Tudum. He explained his intention to shed light on lesser-known events. He detailed his experience meeting with some of the real-life individuals who served as inspiration for the series, including Guy Stanton. Forsyth emphasized the series' unique approach, presenting a story largely untold to the public. He commented that the work of the Legends was barely known. He further explained that he immediately understood the human journey these people took. The series promises to be an extraordinary depiction of a period filled with clandestine operations and dedicated individuals. The high level of intrigue and the caliber of the cast has set the stage for Legends to become a highly sought after show. The use of a great soundtrack combined with an interesting theme has the ability to keep the audience hooked. The show will provide audiences with entertainment that promises to be a great watch





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