Netflix's The Empress Hailed as 'Magnificent' Bridgerton Successor; Deadly Class Added

Netflix viewers are praising the German historical drama The Empress as a stellar replacement for Bridgerton, while the action-packed series Deadly Class also joins the streaming giant's library.

Netflix subscribers are buzzing about The Empress , a German historical drama that has been lauded as a magnificent successor to the popular Bridgerton . The series, which debuted in 2022, has garnered significant praise for its intricate storytelling, stunning visuals, and compelling performances, effectively filling the void left by the beloved Regency romance.

The Empress, penned by Katharina Eyssen, has aired 12 episodes across two seasons, with fans eagerly anticipating the renewal for a third season, officially confirmed for January 2025. The show's official synopsis describes the plot: 'When rebellious Elisabeth falls for Emperor Franz and becomes his unlikely bride, she enters a world of tension and intrigue at the Viennese court.'

The ensemble cast features notable actors such as Devrim Lingnau, Philip Froissant, Melika Foroutan, Johannes Nussbaum, Elisa Schlott, Jördis Triebel, Almila Bagriacik, and Hanna Hilsdorf. Online reviews for The Empress have been overwhelmingly positive, with viewers flocking to platforms like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes to share their enthusiasm.

The drama boasts an impressive 7.8 out of 10 stars on IMDb and an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics and viewers alike have praised its ability to capture the essence of a captivating period drama. Many have commented on its potential to fill the gap left by Bridgerton between seasons, with one viewer noting it as a great mix between The Crown and Bridgerton.

Adjectives like beautiful, great, well-done, stunning, and perfection are frequently used to describe the series, highlighting the exceptional quality of the cast, costumes, and setting. The attention to detail in the sets, costumes, and overall aesthetic has been particularly applauded, with some viewers drawing parallels between the lead character, Sisi, and Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen for her striking looks and spirited demeanor.

Despite its historical setting, some viewers acknowledge that the series is not strictly historically accurate, but this has not detracted from its appeal, with many embracing it as an immersive and entertaining watch. For fans of period dramas, The Empress is being hailed as an absolute must-watch.

In parallel, Netflix has also added Deadly Class, an action drama described as potentially the most cinematic TV show ever made, and a perfect fit for enthusiasts of Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy. Originally premiering on the American television channel Syfy in 2019, Deadly Class is based on the graphic novel by Rick Remender and Wesley Craig.

The series, created by Rick Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott, unfolds in 1980s San Francisco, centering on a homeless teenager who is recruited into a prestigious private school where students from crime families are trained in 'deadly arts.' The show comprises 10 episodes across a single season and has now become available on Netflix, offering a new audience the chance to experience its unique blend of action and dark humor.

The cast includes Benedict Wong, Benjamin Wadsworth, Lana Condor, María Gabriela de Faría, Luke Tennie, Liam James, Michel Duval, Taylor Hickson, Siobhan Williams, Isaiah Lehtinen, Tom Stevens, Brian Posehn, Olivia Cheng, David Zayas, and Victor Andrés Trelles Turgeon. Deadly Class has achieved a respectable 7.5 out of 10 stars on IMDb, with viewers enthusiastically sharing their positive experiences.

Reviewers have described the show as thrilling, nonsensical fun, and have lauded its top-tier writing, casting, direction, and cinematography, maintaining a consistently high level of quality throughout its run. Despite its unconventional premise, often acknowledged as ridiculous, viewers appreciate its departure from realism, embracing it as a faithful adaptation of its comic book origins and a testament to the appeal of fantastical storytelling.

The series is celebrated for its humor, gore, and memorable characters, with many proclaiming it one of the best TV shows of 2019.





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