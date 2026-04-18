Netflix Survival Thriller 'High Tide' Becomes Instant Hit, Garnering Over 37 Million Views

Tommy Wirkola's intense new survival thriller, 'High Tide,' has taken Netflix by storm, amassing nearly 38 million views within its first three days of release. The film, set during a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane, plunges viewers into a high-stakes battle against rising floodwaters and predatory sharks, with a compelling cast led by Phoebe Dynevor.

A new Netflix drama, aptly titled ' High Tide ,' has quickly ascended to become a global phenomenon, drawing an astounding 37.7 million views within its initial three days of release. This gripping survival thriller , helmed by writer and director Tommy Wirkola, has resonated deeply with audiences, dominating the streaming platform's charts in both worldwide and UK film categories.

The film's premise is as terrifying as it is captivating: a coastal town finds itself in the crosshairs of a devastating Category 5 hurricane. As floodwaters surge with alarming speed, residents are left stranded, forced to confront not only the fury of nature but also a chilling new threat – ferocious sharks that have infiltrated the inundated streets. Leading the ensemble cast is Phoebe Dynevor, known for her role in Bridgerton, who portrays Lisa, an expectant mother whose labor begins just as she becomes trapped amidst the escalating disaster. Her plight is intertwined with that of Dakota, a young woman suffering from agoraphobia, played by Whitney Peak. Dakota's estranged marine biologist uncle, Dale, portrayed by the formidable Djimon Hounsou, embarks on a desperate rescue mission to save his niece while simultaneously trying to understand and track the sharks that have brought the town to its knees. The film further boasts a strong supporting cast, including Matt Nable, Andrew Lees, Alyla Browne, Stacy Clausen, Dante Ubaldi, Sami Afuni, and Chai Hansen, each contributing to the film's palpable tension and dramatic arcs. 'High Tide' dropped on Netflix last week, and its immediate success has been undeniable. The film's reception from viewers has been overwhelmingly positive, with many taking to online platforms to express their admiration. One IMDb user hailed it as 'everything I wanted from a shark movie,' praising the performances and the spectacular depiction of the sharks, admitting to being emotionally invested and experiencing extreme stress and anxiety. Another reviewer described it as 'very suspenseful' and 'on the edge of my seat,' enthusiastically recommending it and stating a desire to watch it again. This viewer, a self-proclaimed horror fan, found 'High Tide' to be the best film they had seen in a while, emphasizing its ability to maintain attention. A third viewer highlighted Dynevor's performance, suggesting she elevates the film beyond its potential B-movie thriller label, demonstrating that credibility stems from commitment rather than genre or budget. Other comments included praises for it being a 'phenomenal shark movie' and an 'easy fun weekend watch.' However, despite the enthusiastic audience response, 'High Tide' has garnered a more divided opinion among film critics. It currently holds a 42% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the audience score even lower at 24%. Reviews from publications like The Hollywood Reporter acknowledge its adherence to plot logic is somewhat flexible, but commend it as a solid, bloody, and entertaining shark thriller. The Guardian humorously suggested the film's most useful purpose might be to help those with galeophobia realize that sharks are perhaps not as scary as they seem. The film's inception, as revealed by producer Kevin Messick, involved a collaboration with director Adam McKay, who has a known fondness for shark movies. The idea was to blend the increasing concerns about extreme weather events with the inherent thrills of a shark encounter, a concept that has clearly struck a chord with viewers globally. 'High Tide' is currently available for streaming on Netflix





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