Netflix has removed references to schizophrenia from its Tyson Fury documentary after his wife Paris said he was never medically diagnosed with the condition, as boxing chiefs prepare to assess his mental health before his $150m fight with Anthony Joshua.

Netflix has removed references to schizophrenia from its Tyson Fury documentary after his wife Paris said he was never medically diagnosed with the condition. The change comes as boxing chiefs prepare to assess Fury's mental health before his $150m showdown with Anthony Joshua.

The bombshell came from Fury's wife, Paris, who had said he's a mild schizophrenic in promotional material for the documentary on the fighter. The revelation threw his upcoming heavyweight bout into jeopardy. Official regulations state boxers cannot fight with any psychological disorder such as depression, schizophrenia or hyper-mania. It sparked panic from Netflix, who are also broadcasting the lucrative showdown and expect 60 million subscribers to tune in.

Also read Paris Fury retracts schizophrenia claim as Netflix edits Tyson Fury documentary before Anthony Joshua fight

Tyson Fury Mental Health Assessment

Fury, 38, now needs to be rigorously assessed to determine whether he is mentally fit to fight AJ on December 11. The huge $150m pot is to be split between them. The fight is scheduled at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The 36-year-old has tried desperately to row back on his original claims, saying Tyson doesn't have schizophrenia and has never received a diagnosis.

Advertisement

Netflix confirmed that Paris' revelation has been removed from the documentary. A statement read: Following new information shared by the family relating to Tyson's official mental health diagnosis, we have worked alongside them to update the documentary accordingly ahead of launch. After that new information was received, Paris said: I want to clarify a statement I made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary.

I recalled a conversation from many years ago when discussing Tyson's condition and I used the word schizophrenic. Whilst Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn't have this condition and has never received a diagnosis. She added: Mental health is complex, and it isn't always easy to find the right words, especially when you're living it with someone you love.

Netflix Removes Schizophrenia References

I'm so proud of Tyson for really opening up in this documentary and want to say thank you for all the support we've received as a family. A spokesperson for Netflix also confirmed that all references to schizophrenia will be removed from the 90-minute documentary. The statement read: Following new information shared by the family relating to Tyson's official mental health diagnosis, we have worked alongside them to update the documentary accordingly ahead of launch.

After his world title win over Klitschko in November 2015, Fury suffered from depression. A few months later, in June 2016, he was taken to hospital with a suspected heart attack. Fury experienced paranoid delusions during an anxiety attack. He recalled hearing the radio talking to him, and begging Paris to get him out of the hospital because the Illuminati wanted to get him.

It got that bad I was hearing voices in my mind, he said. I wouldn't be able to sit and have a conversation because I'd be hearing stuff in my mind. I didn't know where to turn and no-one knew what to do. I really needed help, or check into rehab or something.

Advertisement

I never got a break from it for years, added Fury. I wanted to be what I thought was normal again. He also revealed that he feared being sectioned, likening his experience to living in the pits of hell before adding: Words can't explain the darkness I was in. The anxiety was crippling me, said Fury.

I just could not overcome it and that's when I went and saw the psychiatrist down in London. She asked me a gazillion questions, and I ticked all the boxes. Depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder. Fury was able to pick himself up and return to the ring after nearly three years out.

Fury Upcoming Fight With Anthony Joshua

He went on to become a two-time world heavyweight champion after beating Deontay Wilder. He later engaged in two fights with Oleksandr Usyk, who remains unbeaten. On December 11, Fury is scheduled to face long-time British rival Anthony Joshua at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Paris Fury also broke down in tears over her heartbreaking first miscarriage as Tyson revealed he buried the baby in his dad's garden.

The documentary, which comes out today, explores these personal struggles and mental health challenges.