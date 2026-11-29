The UK government is considering requiring Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and other streaming users to pay the TV licence fee even if they do not watch BBC programmes. The fee would be on top of existing subscriptions.

Ministers are planning a major overhaul that could force Netflix viewers to pay the TV licence fee even if they never watch BBC programmes. Users of other streaming platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Discovery+, Paramount+, NOW and HBO Max would also have to pay the fee on top of their subscriptions.

Streaming Platforms Excluded From New TV Licence Fee

YouTube, owned by Google, and social media platforms including Instagram and TikTok will reportedly not be charged the fee. Currently, you do not need to pay the licence fee if you only watch on-demand content on streaming services such as Apple TV, Netflix and Amazon Prime. The fee currently applies to all live channels and streaming, as well as BBC iPlayer.

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Extending the fee to cover on-demand streaming services was preferred instead of alternatives including a levy on household bills or switching to a subscription model. More than 23 million people continue to pay the TV licence fee, but numbers are falling steadily as evasion increases and people switch to streaming rivals. A Whitehall source told The Times: The BBC is a vital national asset. If we do nothing, your options are slow death or quick death.

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For it to survive, you need to put it on a firm financial footing. That is what we will choose. The levy still accounted for 65 per cent of the BBC's total funding in the year 2024/25. The BBC receives the remainder of its income through grants and commercial means such as royalties and rental fees.

Streaming Giants Warn Of Subscription Cancellations

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said it was exploring ways the licence fee could be reformed but a final decision has yet to be made. Senior figures at streaming services have argued that the overhaul could see customers cancel their subscriptions and force firms to scale back investment in the UK. The Tories have also hit out at the plans, saying it contradicts Prime Minister Andy Burnham's drive to ease the cost of living crisis.

It has previously blamed financial pressures and a fall in the number of households paying the TV licence fee. The BBC is currently reviewing its funding model before the publication of its Royal Charter, which is due next year, with the current 10-year charter coming to an end in 2026. Ministers are set to claim that a major shake-up is needed to secure the BBC's long-term finances.

A price increase was announced earlier this year, and the BBC could make the rich pay more in the latest progressive licence fee shake-up. Some 23 million people nationwide continue to pay the licence fee.

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BBC Funding Pressures Drive Licence Fee Reform

However the figure is steadily decreasing as people switch to other sources of entertainment and evasion rates increase. The number of households that did not renew their TV Licence last year has added to pressure on the BBC's finances. The proposed changes would mean that even people who do not watch any BBC programmes would still have to pay the licence fee if they use any of the listed streaming services.

This represents a fundamental shift in how the licence fee is applied, moving from a system based on watching live television or BBC iPlayer to one that covers on-demand streaming more broadly. Critics argue that the plan could be seen as an extra tax on streaming users. Supporters say it is necessary to protect the BBC's future. The government has not yet made a final decision, and the DCMS is still exploring reform options.

The outcome will depend on the BBC's Royal Charter review and political negotiations. If implemented, the change would affect millions of households across the UK. Streaming companies may respond by adjusting their pricing or investment strategies. The debate is likely to continue as the charter renewal approaches in 2026.