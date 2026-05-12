Netherlands health workers face quarantine after violating strict PPE protocols in hantavirus case

A dozen hospital workers in the Netherlands are under quarantine after they failed to adhere to stringent personal protective equipment (PPE) protocols when handling blood and urine samples from a patient who had been aboard the MV Hondius, a cruise ship. The patient contracted hantavirus, a rodent-borne disease, which led to the evacuation of three passengers, including two Dutch nationals, aboard the cruise ship.

A dozen hospital workers in the Netherlands face quarantine after flouting strict PPE protocols while treating a patient who had been aboard the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship, the MV Hondius.

Despite the risk of infection being deemed low, the 12 healthcare workers will remain in 'preventive quarantine for six weeks as a precaution. The patient, who contracted the rodent-borne virus, has been receiving hospital treatment since Wednesday following a medical evacuation from the ill-fated Dutch vessel. Staff members will be provided with any necessary support while in isolation, and a careful investigation is coming to 'learn from this and to prevent it from happening in the future'





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