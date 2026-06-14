Netherlands Held to Draw by Japan in World Cup Opener Despite Van Dijk Goal

The Netherlands and Japan played out a 2-2 draw in their World Cup Group F opener. Virgil van Dijk scored for the Dutch, but Japan fought back twice, with goals from Keito Nakamura and Daichi Kamada. Van Dijk's performance drew mixed reviews, including comments on his turning speed. Roy Keane praised his header, while analysts noted Japan's compact defensive shape.

Virgil van Dijk's performance was under scrutiny as the Netherlands played Japan to a 2-2 draw in their World Cup opener at Dallas's AT&T Stadium.

Van Dijk opened the scoring in the 51st minute with a powerful header from a set-piece, giving the Dutch an early lead after the break. However, Japan equalised through Keito Nakamura, and later, Daichi Kamada scored a late goal to secure a point for Japan. The result left both teams level at the top of Group F, ahead of Sweden's opening match against Tunisia.

Van Dijk, the Dutch captain, showed moments of vulnerability in defence but also scored a crucial goal. His turning movement was compared to a 'Boeing 747' by some observers, though pundit Roy Keane praised his header as a 'fantastic finish'. The Dutch struggled to break down Japan's compact 5-4-1 formation, but a well-worked move ended with Crysencio Summerville scoring a brilliant goal to temporarily restore the Dutch lead.

Japan's resilience and organisation allowed them to fight back twice and claim a draw. The Netherlands will next face Sweden, where Van Dijk will look to build on his mixed performance. The match featured strong defensive displays from Japan and offensive threats from both sides, with set-pieces playing a key role. Analysts noted the difficulty of breaking down such a deep defensive block, but moments of quality from Gravenberch and Summerville created openings.

Van Dijk's goal came from a precise delivery and an excellent header, showcasing his aerial threat despite his defensive lapses. The game highlighted the tactical battle between Ronald Koeman's Netherlands and Japan's disciplined setup. The draw sets up an intriguing start to Group F, with all three teams still having a chance to advance. The match was entertaining, with both sides creating chances and the scoreline reflecting the back-and-forth nature of the contest.

Van Dijk's leadership and ability to contribute offensively will be vital for the Netherlands as they progress in the tournament





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