Netherlands: Man Arrested in Plot to Attack Princesses Amalia and Alexia

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in the Netherlands for allegedly planning a violent axe attack targeting Princess Amalia, heir to the Dutch throne, and her sister, Princess Alexia. The suspect allegedly possessed axes inscribed with threatening messages and a note referencing a 'bloodbath'.

A 33-year-old man is in custody in the Netherlands , accused of meticulously planning a violent attack targeting Princess Amalia , the heir to the Dutch throne, and her younger sister, Princess Alexia .

The alleged plot, uncovered by authorities, involved a planned 'bloodbath' style assault using axes, intended to be carried out in The Hague in February. Details revealed in a scheduling order indicate the suspect possessed two axes early in February, disturbingly inscribed with the names 'Alexia,' the term 'Mossad,' and the chilling phrase 'Sieg Heil.

' A handwritten note found in his possession further implicated the princesses, listing their names alongside the word 'Bloodbath,' painting a grim picture of premeditated violence. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have been tight-lipped about the specifics of the arrest, citing Dutch privacy regulations and the need to protect the integrity of the upcoming legal proceedings. The suspect’s identity has not been publicly released. This incident is not isolated in terms of threats against Princess Amalia.

In 2022, the princess was compelled to drastically alter her life, abandoning her studies and social life in Amsterdam to seek refuge within the security of her parents’ palace. This decision was directly prompted by credible threats originating from the criminal underworld, specifically attributed to the notorious 'Mocro Maffia,' a powerful Moroccan organized crime syndicate with significant influence over the European cocaine trade.

Queen Maxima publicly expressed the profound impact these threats had on her daughter, stating that Amalia was effectively confined to her home, severely restricting her freedom and normal development. The situation forced Amalia to temporarily relocate to Madrid, Spain, where she received a warm welcome and expressed her gratitude by inaugurating a tulip garden as a gesture of appreciation for the hospitality extended to her.

This prior experience with targeted threats underscores the seriousness of the current situation and the heightened security concerns surrounding the Royal Family. The earlier threats highlighted the vulnerability of the princess and the lengths to which criminal elements were willing to go to disrupt her life. The history of threats against members of the Dutch Royal Family extends beyond the 'Mocro Maffia' involvement. In 2020, another individual, Wouter G., was convicted of threatening Princess Amalia and a friend via Instagram.

His messages contained disturbing and explicit threats of sexual and physical abuse, leading to a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation. Diagnosed with schizophrenia, Wouter G. received a three-month prison sentence followed by four years in a psychiatric facility. This case demonstrates a pattern of individuals with mental health issues targeting the princess with violent and disturbing communications.

The current investigation into the axe plot is being treated with the utmost seriousness, given the potential for real-world violence and the clear intent to harm. The procedural hearing scheduled for next week will likely shed more light on the evidence gathered and the charges the suspect will face.

The Royal House has yet to issue an official statement, but the gravity of the situation is undoubtedly being felt throughout the Netherlands, raising questions about security protocols and the protection of its future monarch and her family. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by public figures and the ongoing need for vigilance against extremist ideologies and criminal activity





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