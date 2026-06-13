Netherlands Pair Van Veen and Van Gerwen Aim for World Cup Glory in Historic Dutch Duo

Gian van Veen and Michael van Gerwen form the Netherlands' highest-ranked partnership at the World Cup of Darts, seeking to bring the trophy home for a fifth time as they unite for the first time.

The World Cup of Darts sees the Netherlands fielding a formidable duo as world No 3 Gian van Veen teams up with world No 4 Michael van Gerwen for the first time.

This partnership marks the strongest Dutch pairing in the tournament's history based on current rankings. Van Veen's rapid ascent includes a run to the World Darts Championship final in January, where he fell to Luke Littler, and he has recently deposed Van Gerwen as the top-ranked Dutch player, ending MVG's decade-long reign.

Their last victory in this event came eight years ago via Van Gerwen and Raymond van Barneveld, and the nation hopes this year's team can secure a fifth title. Van Veen, who debuted in 2025 with Danny Noppert, describes playing alongside Van Gerwen as a "childhood dream.

" Van Gerwen, returning after skipping 2024, emphasizes the need for belief, trust, and individual preparation. He notes the dynamic will be new but stresses the importance of focusing on one's own game and trusting one's partner. The pair aim to overcome favorites like England's Luke Littler and Luke Humphries, who are heavily tipped. Northern Ireland defend their title, with the tournament scheduled from June 11-14 and broadcast on Sky Sports





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